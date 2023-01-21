The students travel to third-place Cashel, who have been somewhat of a nemesis for the Dub-based club in recent seasons.

Queen’s captain David Whitten has been pleased with the last three performances.

“It has been really good, I think after the loss to Nenagh we were actually quite positive out of it...you could see what we were putting in place and it was about putting it out there on the pitch,” said Whitten. “We got it right against Cashel and Ballymena and we are slowly building back.

Queen's captain David Whitten

“The Christmas break after the Cashel game probably came at the wrong time for us because we were starting to build back rightly, the past few games show we are getting there and, hopefully, we can keep going, keep pressing forward and keep putting pressure on Blackrock and Cashel to get wins and try and keep up with us.”

Queen’s have scored 357 points in their 10 games but have also conceded 227.

“That has always been the Queen’s philosophy – to score as many points as you can,” said Whitten. “I think we have probably been a bit too ill-disciplined around the halfway line...I think if we cut that out our defence will get better.

"If we can clean that up and get the penalty count down I think we will be in a better place defensively.

“The attack...this is what we have been working towards and trying to put things in place to build momentum, it is good to see it coming over the past few weeks.”

Queen’s beat Cashel 38-31 at the start of December in Belfast.

“Hopefully it is a weight off our shoulders when we go to play them,” said Whitten. “I’d never beaten Cashel, so it was a nice one for me to get personally and I’m sure there were a few other boys in the same boat as me in our Queen’s team.

“Cashel are a good side, really well-drilled, they are very good up front and very good at transferring pressure on to you at set-piece and winning those penalties.

“I’m expecting a response from them after us beating them in Belfast, I think we’ll be going in as underdogs down there but that hasn’t stopped us before...we’re good as the underdogs.”

After dominating the league last season, Queen’s lost the play-off final and missed out on promotion.

“I think it is important we don’t put too much pressure on ourselves in terms of promotion, we are sort of a new team this year we just have to keep building and concentrating on ourselves,” said Whitten. “You can see what that has done the past few weeks, focusing on ourselves and making sure we are doing the right things on the pitch, getting the process right and forgetting what the table looks like.

“It has relaxed us a bit more, which is important to try and take the pressure off ourselves and to try to let us play.

“If we have to play the play-offs we have to play the play-offs and if we win the league, all credit to us.”

Armagh’s promotion aspirations from Division 1B face a tough test at Naas.

Chris Parker’s side have won their last five games to draw level on points with Buccaneers at the top of the table, while Naas are seventh but have turned the corner after a slow start.

Armagh travel to Kildare after a bonus point win over Malone.

“Last week was an improvement from where we had been the week before, especially round our defence,” said Parker. “And our discipline had improved remarkably, which meant we got a wee bit more of the ball.

“It will need to be good this week, I think Naas’ position doesn’t give a true reflection of the quality within their squad.

“Last year they went on a big run in the second half of the season and they have the quality to do that again, so we are very much under no illusions what’s ahead of us.

"Forenaughts is an extremely difficult place to travel and we are certainly going to have to be better."

Shea O’Brien is available while Neil Faloon faces a late fitness.

Callum Reid, David McCann, Greg Jones and James Humphreys are released for Banbridge as they welcome Buccs.

Malone host Old Belvedere.

Ballynahinch face Garryowen.

Belfast Harlequins entertain Corinthians, Rainey welcome Enniscorthy and Dungannon travel to Sligo.