Dungannon will travel to Navan with a place in Division 2A at stake on Saturday after Jonny Gillespie’s side overcame Tyrone rivals Clogher Valley in an epic semi-final clash at Stevenson Park.

Clogher led 22-6 after 50 minutes and were two points in front with the clock in the red after 80 minutes but conceded a penalty in front of their own posts, allowing Dungannon winger Ben McCaughey to step up and slot the winning kick.

Speaking after the dramatic finale, Gillespie was relieved to get the victory after trailing 8-6 at half-time.

“We tried not to show emotion and try and let it cloud the thought process,” he added. “I said to the boys at half-time this is how you win the game and even at 22-6...we had a plan and when you have the quality of Ben McCaughey off the tee you are going to get opportunities.

“He kicked a couple of really important kicks that kept us in the game and then we had enough quality when we need tries to bail us out, so I’m primarily delighted and relieved.

“I thought we made too many mistakes in the first half, too many individual mistakes, kicks out on the full, kick-offs that weren’t 10 metres...just silly things that just happen under pressure with the quality of the opposition we had.

“I would have 100% taken this before kick-off. I think the difference in the first-half and second-half is that we made silly less errors and forced them to defend up and we were clinical enough when we had to be.

“We are not satisfied with that, it was enough against Clogher but probably won’t be enough against Navan.”

Gillespie had special praise for his match winning kicker as Dungannon were behind until the last kick of the game.

“Ben had to deliver and he did,” he stated. “He works hard at it and he was my first signing at the club for days like this. I’m really pleased for him, he struck the ball beautifully, there was a big crowd and that is as tough a kick as it comes. I’m delighted for him and I’m delighted for us.

“The romanticist in me wants us to play well all the time and win but I would have taken that this morning, hopefully not too many injuries, and hopefully boys starting to come back in terms of availability. I’m really proud of how the squad has dealt with one or two injuries that we have had.

“We’re looking forward to Navan away, lets give it a go and see where we get to.”

Clogher took the lead with a try from winger Taine Haire after three minutes.

McCaughey and David Maxwell exchanged penalties and the Gannon out half was on target on the stroke of half-time to cut Clogher’s interval lead to 8-6.

Tries from Ewan Haire and Matthew Bothwell – both converted by Maxwell - extended the visitors lead to 16 points.

The Dungannon fight back started with an Andy Milligan try on 61 minutes and Toby Gribben crossed 10 minutes later, with McCaughey converting both to cut the deficit to two points before he landed the winning kick in injury-time.

Armagh were relegated from the top-flight after losing 17-10 at home to UCC.