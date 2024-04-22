Queen's University's Tom Brigg battling with Banbridge's Adam Doherty and Kyle Stirling in the crunch clash. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

Derek Suffern’s side will now face Barnhall at home on Saturday in the decider, with the winner playing in the AIL second tier next season and the loser competing in Division 2A.

Suffern thought Queen’s quick start was the key to the game as they raced into a 14-0 lead with converted tries from prop Matthew Miller and out half Johnny Hunter.

“We got a couple of tries early doors and, to be fair to the boys, they took them and it calmed everybody in the whole place being 14-0 up,” said the head coach. “To be fair to Banbridge, they came back at us and it was a tight game right up to half-time but the boys played very well.

"We took our opportunities very well, we took a couple of counter-attack tries well, Ben McFarlane did well and took his chances and when we got close to their line we were pretty clinical. It makes a big difference when you take the chances that are either presented to you or that you make.”

Suffern felt everyone contributed.

“We talked about guys needing to perform, we left out a few guys that have played all season and a couple of guys didn’t make our 23 that are real Queen’s men,” he said. “And the boys that were picked from 1-15 they delivered and the eight that came in (from the bench) were superb as well. It was very pleasing that everyone performed well on the day.

“Our forwards have been pretty good, we have been building to make sure our pack is strong and dominant over the four or five years since I’ve been here and it paid dividends against Banbridge. The backs scored a couple of great tries, the backs were fantastic, it probably was one of their best performances.”

Hunter, normally a winger, deputised superbly for the injured James Humphreys at outhalf for the ‘man-of-the-match’ award.

“Johnny played 10 for me at back in the day, so he has had a wee bit of experience in there, he covered there last year and has played a few games this year,” he said. “It is always easier playing 10 when you have a good platform and you are going forward. And if the team can produce that against Barnhall, Johnny is certainly good enough to do the job in there for us.”

Suffern is hoping history doesn’t repeat itself. Two years ago Queen’s in the playoffs had a facile victory over Ballymena but couldn’t reproduce that form against Buccaneers in the final.

“I think it’s very different, it is a very different group of players,” he said. “I don’t think there will be any complacency in this group after the Banbridge performance, I think they will take a lot of confidence, have a good training week and get another good performance at the Dub in front of a very good crowd.”

