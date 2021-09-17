Duane Vermeulen coup hailed by Ulster legend

South Africa's number 8 Duane Vermeulen poses with the Webb Ellis Cup. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The 35-year-old was an integral part of the Springboks side that won the World Cup in 2019 and was voted man of the match in 32-12 final victory over England.

“It’s brilliant,” proclaimed former Ulster, Ireland and British Lions back row Ferris.

“A World Cup winner, vastly experienced and I think he’s the perfect player to come over here to Belfast where the weather won’t always be hard pitches and fast running rugby all year round.

“He’s a slightly different player from (Marcell) Coetzee, he’s not just going to crash it up and give you front foot ball, he’s a brilliant maul defender, he’s a colossus of a man, he’s very steady at the back of a scrum, he can draw defenders and put boys into holes, and he can get through contact and he’s a pretty good defender.”

Ferris feels Vermeulen will also have a role to play in developing the next generation of Ulster backrows.

“It’s not just what he’s going to bring on the pitch but off it as well with those younger lads,” said the Premier Sports pundit.

“Dan McFarland is very vocal about getting these young lads game time and I don’t think that you’re going to see Duane Vermeulen playing every week, he’s not going to play against Zebre, against Benetton on a Friday night, they need to keep him fit and fresh for those big games.”

Ferris believes Vermeulen’s signature was hotly sought after in the rugby world.

“It’s a big coup for Bryn Cunningham, it’s a big coup for northern hemisphere rugby,” he said.

“He was wanted in Japan, I was speaking to an agent saying there were clubs all over England looking at him, so for Ulster to get him signed, sealed and delivered is a big, big deal. Fair play to everyone for getting it done.

“I’m guessing there might have been some phone calls to Ruan Pienaar, Stefan Terblanche, guys that have played with him over the last decade who have probably sold him on the idea.

“I can’t wait to see him over here. I know we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer until after the autumn internationals, but I think it’s a fantastic signing.

“Yes, he’s 35, yes he’s had a few injuries over the past year, but he’s been very durable any time he’s played, like everyone else I can’t wait to see him in Belfast.”

Ferris thinks Vermeulen could be the final piece of the jigsaw to help Ulster secure their first piece of silverware since 2006.

“I’d go back to Rocky Elsom signing for Leinster,” he said. “Marquee signings like that can really contribute so much because sometimes it’s that extra two or three percent that you need in the big games.

“Ulster have got to finals and semi-finals over the last few years and they’ve come up short.

“And people are then thinking ‘these young players, they can’t cut it at this level’ and then you bring in someone like Vermeulen who has probably won 70 or 80 percent of those finals through his career.

“It breeds confidence through the team and I think he’ll have a huge impact.

“If they can get the ball rolling, get the fans onside, and the way this competition is with the quarters, semi-finals, and finals you can really generate some momentum.