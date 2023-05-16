According to Rapport, the 36-year-old is under consideration by the Springboks to become their next defence coach.

Vermeulen, who made 34 appearances for Ulster, isn’t expected to hang his boots up until after the 2023 World Cup – which will be held in France in September and October – but could be set for a player-coach position at the tournament.

Current South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber will join Leinster after the World Cup, replacing Stuart Lancaster who is departing for Racing 92.

A return to the Bulls as a player is also on the cards for Vermeulen, with an insider telling Netwerk24: “It makes sense to give Duane an interim place here. His experience and knowledge will be invaluable. Whether this is only in the short term is uncertain. It all depends on Duane’s future decision after the World Cup.”

Another former Ulster star on the move is Charles Piutau, who has signed for Japan Rugby League One team Shizuoka BlueRevs.

