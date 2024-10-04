Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dungannon won all three matches in the Ulster League to set up a final with City of Armagh and Jonny Gillespie’s side have carried that form into the All Ireland campaign by winning their opening two matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stevenson Park side sit third in the Division 2B table and welcome Skerries to Co Tyrone on Saturday afternoon who are a place and point above them.

Gillespie has been satisfied with the wins over Malahide and Sligo but also knows there is room for improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have identified a few areas as a group where we would like to get better,” he said. “In fairness to the players, they have responded to that, so our good start is largely down to the influence of the players and they are getting their rewards on the pitch at the minute.

Dungannon captain James McMahon will be aiming to lead the side to a another AIL victory against Skerries

“I don’t think the club has ever won away at Sligo so that is a real confidence boost to get a result there. We had to dig deep and defend really well and that is ultimately where that win came from, [with] what we did without the ball.

“There are loads of errors that we’d like to improve and we are not getting ahead of ourselves, but it is nice to get two wins on the board.

“Last year in the Ulster League we played three similar games, lost two and won one; this year it has worked out for us. Whatever teams Hinch, Queen’s, and Malone put out you are going to get tested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are confident that we can compete every Saturday and if we get our things right we’ll be ok.”

Gillespie says the key to an improved start to the campaign has been composure.

He added: “Execution and the composed nature that the players have at the minute. We were always a bit anxious at the start of the season in the first two years. We are three years into this programme and the players are taking a lot of responsibility for a lot of it and there is a great composure around it.

“So that is probably the most pleasing thing, starting to transition into being a bit more player-led and them knowing what they want to achieve, and it is our job just to facilitate that.

“I’m really happy with the motivation levels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skerries have won both their fixtures with bonus points and Gillespie is anticipating a serious test this weekend.

“Huge test, we have a couple of bumps and bruises, and we might have to rotate a little bit,” he said.

“There are one or two areas that we are not happy with, or we’d expect to be a bit further on, and all attention is focused on that.

“Skerries are looking to run everything first so our minds will have to be on it from the first whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are a really good team and they are really well coached, and we’ll be on red alert for what they bring to the party on Saturday.”

Gillespie says he wants to make Stevenson Park a fortress.

“We just want to go out and make our people happy and proud of us and that is what we talk about every week, and we are obviously well supported at home,” he said.

“The away win in Sligo last week was massive, it was huge, and it just gave us the confidence. But that will count for nothing if we don’t back it up at home because we have to deliver at Stevenson Park.

“That just focuses the mind this week because we know Skerries is going to be a huge challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This league is really funny, it is going to be tight, anybody can beat anybody so it is just about being as consistent as we can.”