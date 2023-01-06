Dungannon have four wins from eight games and sit third in the table but face a tricky trip to Ulster rivals Rainey.

The Co Tyrone side under a new coaching ticket have four wins from eight games and sit third in the table but face a tricky trip to Ulster rivals Rainey.

The Old Boys are three places and two points behind Dungannon.

“I would say we are inconsistent, some days we are really good some days a little bit to be desired in terms of performance,” said Gillespie.

“We have some young players playing, we are starting to grow some combinations, we have two guys out of the Royal School Dungannon playing and it is probably a while since that happened.

“It has just been about trying to get to know players because pre-season isn’t long enough – who’s who and what they can and can’t do – inconsistent is probably the word I’d use to describe it,” he added.

“You always want a little bit more. Johnny Graham came in with me and he is doing the forwards and the defence, Johnny Patton is still there doing the backs and helping me with skills and attack.

“The coaching team is getting to know each other and the players are getting to know us and vice versa. [I am] content with third but in reality we have a lot of tough games to still play and we’ll see where we end up at the end of the season.”

Gannon have shown they can win derbies on the road after a success at Belfast Harlequins earlier in the season.

Gillespie continued: “There are no easy games in that league, Rainey are probably better than the league position shows, we are aware and respectful of the challenge they pose.

“They are a good rugby side: well organised, well coached and physical. Their set piece will be good, they are going to be a huge challenge for us and if we are to get anything out of the game we’ll have to play well.”

Belfast Harlequins are fifth and host Malahide.