The Rugby Football Union has acted in response to a dismal autumn that concluded England’s worst year since 2008, comprising of six defeats, a draw and five wins.

Jones was contracted until the end of next year’s World Cup but now looks set to be replaced by his former number two Steve Borthwick, Leicester’s director of rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An abject autumn saw the RFU’s patience run out, with its board approving the decision by a review panel to bring his reign to an end.

Eddie Jones has been sacked as England head coach after seven years in charge. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

In its statement announcing his dismissal, the RFU revealed that forwards coach Richard Cockerill will take charge of England on an interim basis.

Jones learned on Monday evening that his England reign was over, with confirmation coming during a meeting with Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney at Twickenham on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to recognise the huge contribution Eddie has made to English rugby, winning three Six Nations, one Grand Slam and taking us to a World Cup final,” Sweeney said.

“He has the highest win ratio of any England head coach and has helped develop the leadership skills of many players and coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m grateful to Eddie for all he has done for England across many areas of the game and the professional way in which he has approached reviewing the performance of the team.