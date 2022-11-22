Ethan McIlroy in action for Ulster in the Heineken Champions Cup in April. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old shot to prominence as a full-back when Methody swept all before them to win the 2019 Schools’ Cup, but since moving up to the senior ranks with Ulster McIlroy has found himself more than often occupying a wing berth.

With a hectic match schedule coming up which includes four European Champions Cup games and three Irish derbies, McIlroy – who was part of the Emerging Ireland squad that toured South Africa earlier in the season – just wants to be on the pitch.

“I’d be happy enough to play anywhere,” he said.

"I have dabbled at outside centre but in professional rugby I don’t think I have the size or strength for that at the minute anyway, so I’m happy enough to stick with wing or full-back, but wherever they put me I’m good to go.

“I wouldn’t think about it (switching positions) too much. I played ‘15’ all my life until sort of the U20s with Ireland when I sort of switched into that wing role.

“Coming into Ulster I’ve played most of my time on the wing,” he added.

“I still feel comfortable at full-back, so it really doesn’t change too much for me.

“Most people are injury-free in that back three role; the Irish boys are coming back and when everyone is back it is going to be tight to get a place, so if I’m picked for the first XV or the 23 I’m happy enough just to get out there.”

Ulster have drawn defending champions La Rochelle and high-flying English Premiership side Sale in Europe and after experiencing the competition last season, McIlroy is eager to get back on the big stage again.

“After last year and the success we had in the group stages against big teams, that was my sort of first Europe involvement and those games gave me a lot of confidence for the rest of the season and I was happy with that,” he said.

"So to play these big games against the defending champions La Rochelle – it will be good to get out and play against the best teams in Europe.”

Since making his debut in December 2019 against Leinster McIlroy has amassed 39 Ulster caps, but it wasn’t all plain-sailing.

“Coming out of school and not getting that academy role makes you a bit hungrier,” he said.

"You can choose to maybe just sit back or you can choose to try and get into that academy and try to get into that development role, and then full senior.

“It can make you that bit hungrier getting that bit of a setback, so I’m happy enough.

“It is a big difference going from school – you are sort of the oldest guy in your last year anyway, then you come into this and you’re the new guy and maybe a bit underdeveloped body-wise and you are not quite there,” McIlroy continued.

