​Ulster, Ireland and British Lions backrow Stephen Ferris is backing his former neighbour Scott Wilson to have a big future in rugby.

Viaplay presenter and former Ulster player Stephen Ferris during a BKT United Rugby Championship match in Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

​The 21-year-old Queen’s prop is from Maghaberry - the same village as Ferris – and has already three Ulster appearances this season.

Wilson made his debut off the bench in a crucial interpro win over Munster, a week later he made his first start for the province in a victory over the Lions. The tight head got his first taste of European rugby coming on as a late replacement in a victory against Racing 92.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Scotty came through Wallace High School, which is just around the corner from me, then made the step-up and not look out of place whatsoever,” said Ferris. “Some of the games he was involved in, the scrum was retreating at times, especially that Munster game he came on and shored things up.

“He is a good young lad, he is well liked within the squad, he has a good attitude and he obviously has the physical capabilities to be a tight head prop, I even think he could put on another 10kg on his frame.

“He moves really well, he is very explosive and very quick off the mark, he is just not somebody that plods around in scrums and mauls, he does have a bit more about him and I think that will work really well with (Steven) Kitshoff.

“Working under Kitshoff as well...the experience will help him massively, I wish him all the best for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know he didn’t play much last season at Queen’s or Ulster A due to him being out with a couple of injuries, which was very frustrating for him. I was chatting to his father and he said ‘he just hit the reset button’ and I don’t think he was expecting to get his Ulster chance so early in the season but to get it and take it.

“There have been so many players that have come in for two or three games and you have never seen them again...I think we will see a lot of Scotty Wilson over the next couple of seasons."

Ulster against Connacht got feisty at times even in the tunnel before the game and Ferris knows part of interpro rivalry is trying to wind your opponent up to gain that extra edge.

“I can remember some crazy times when I first became a rugby player,” he said. “I think my first interpro was Connacht away, I was on the bench for that game and I think I actually played against (current Ulster coach) Dan McFarland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The one that stands out the most was Munster away in Cork, there was a massive bust-up with Justin Harrison, Paul O’Connell, Donnacha O’Callaghan and even Tom Court who was yellow-carded and I think there was a red card.

“I came on with maybe 10 minutes to go...I actually enjoyed it, a tight, tense game and a bit of sledging comes with the responsibility when you go out and play rugby.”