Former Ulster Rugby star Chris Henry was full of praise for his old secondary school Wallace High after four of their ex-pupils started in Friday’s 24-17 United Rugby Championship victory over the Lions at Kingspan Stadium.

Henry, who attended the Lisburn-based school before going on to play over 180 times for Ulster and represent Ireland, watched on as Jacob Stockdale, Nathan Doak, Scott Wilson and Reuben Crothers all played key roles to help Dan McFarland’s side move into third spot with a fourth win from five league matches.

Stockdale scored Ulster’s crucial second try while Doak converted all three scores as he continues an impressive rise which will likely see him go on to represent Ireland.

Queen's University prop Wilson made his first Ulster start after a substitute appearance the previous week against Munster and Crothers marked just a second appearance of the season having suffered an early injury on debut in defeat to Connacht earlier this month.

Ulster Rugby scrum-half Nathan Doak in Schools Cup action for Wallace High in 2020. PIC: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

The likes of Ian Whitten and the late Nevin Spence also attended Wallace High before representing Ulster, so the school has a proven track record for producing quality players and Henry was proud to see that continue with Wilson and Crothers making the step up.

"There are four Wallace kids starting which is incredible,” he said while working as a pundit at the game for BBC Sport NI. “The rugby coaches at Wallace High like Neil Hinds will be proud - it's brilliant and an amazing achievement. It doesn't happen very often.

"For fans like us to see homegrown talent, especially forwards coming through, I think is amazing to see."

Assistant coach Dan Soper has also been mightily impressed by how Wilson and Crothers have been able to adapt their game to professional rugby in recent weeks.

"I think we have seen a huge number of players play, the obvious one that jumps out is Scott Wilson, playing at Queens University and being in the Ulster academy but guys like Scott, Lorcan McLoughlin and Reuben Crothers have been getting their opportunity,” he said. “Five games in and we have a lot of guys that we know we can rely on at that level, that’s good for competition.

“It was always in the plan, some players suit some games too.

"I think off the back of having a long pre-season, it was important to get the bulk of the squad involved in the early part of the season.

"Scott for example is someone that we probably didn’t expect to get in and to the level he has, so that’s excellent to us.