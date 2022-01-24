Expectation is rising says Ulster Rob Herring

Herring scored two tries in the 34-31 win over Clermont on Saturday night and now heads off to Portugal for some warm weather training with the Ireland squad before the Six Nations.

If Ulster beat the reigning European champions Toulouse over two legs in the last 16 they will have home advantage in the quarter final.

“Last year we obviously lost the first two games, and we were dealt a hand where we had to go into the Champions Cup,” said Herring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Herring of Ulster and Etienne Falgoux of Clermont during the Heineken Champions Cup match between Ulster Rugby and ASM Clermont Auvergne at Kingspan Stadium. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“There were still a lot of great teams in there, we got to the semi-finals, but we came short.

“I think this is a side that the expectation is rising.

“I think previously, like a couple of years ago when we just beat Clermont, we were extremely happy with that.

“Now the expectation is we should have closed that game out properly and put even more points on them.

“I think as the squad gets experience and we’re learning about how to deal with these knockout stages we have to take that step forward.

“There is a lot of confidence in the squad at the moment and I 100% believe we can go on and win it, but we have a long way to go still, round of 16, the quarter-finals there is still a lot of rugby to be played.

“That’s what we came into Clermont knowing if we win we secure a home quarter-final, but you still have to get through the last 16.

“Going into the last 16 having that carrot at the end of the stick that if we come through that we get a home quarter-final in front of our home fans in what would be a sold out Kingspan is the carrot for us to push through.

“We are four from four, we can’t be happier than that, now we have a big blockof games now during the Six Nations which will ultimately decide our season in the URC.”

Herring now switches his focus to Ireland.

“I think it is always important, I think going into the autumn a lot of the boys were playing well then we became unstuck in that Connacht game and that potentially had an effect on selection,” he said.

“You want guys coming in playing well and confident.

“All the guys coming into camp have put up their hands and selection will be what selection is and I think a lot of guys have done what they can to put themselves in the best position.

“I’m looking forward to a bit of sun first of all but it is going to be tough work, the last time we were in Portugal it was pretty hard and there were a couple of hit outs.

“It’s exciting, it’s as much as you put into training as you put into games and the coach is always watching and it is good coming into what I think is going to be a pretty exciting Six Nations.