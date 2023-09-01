Due to work continuing on a new artificial surface at Ravenhill, the Ulster men will taper off their pre-season campaign against Glasgow at Kingspan Breffni on Saturday, October 7 (kick-off 2pm).

Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie, believes the game provides a “unique opportunity” by showcasing how the governing bodies regularly come together to promote rugby and Gaelic games across the province at a grassroots and professional level.

He said: “With upgrades of Kingspan Stadium ahead of the 2023/24 season ongoing, including the new high-performance 3G pitch, our pre-season fixture this year offers a unique opportunity to collaborate with Ulster GAA on hosting a senior men’s game in another part of the province.

Ulster Rugby have confirmed a historic pre-season game at Kingspan Breffni

“Our thanks go to our friends at Ulster GAA and Cavan GAA for offering us the use of Kingspan Breffni, and their support in putting on the fixture. We hope that both our season ticket holders and supporters who regularly travel from the local area to attend games in Belfast, and those who may be new to the sport, will enjoy an entertaining afternoon."

Ulster Rugby further outlined how season ticket holders will be granted exclusive access to an open training session on Saturday, October 28, where they can watch the Ulster squad finalise their preparations for the first home fixture of the season – and the first match on the new 3G pitch – against the Vodacom Bulls the following day.

After the session, Ulster senior men’s and women’s players will be available for pictures and autographs.

Mr Petrie explained: “Season Ticket holders will then be able to have a first-look at the stadium development works, which are progressing well and set to deliver benefits for the club and supporters alike, at the upcoming open training session.