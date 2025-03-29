Former Ulster Rugby star makes Romania switch after previous spells with Edinburgh and Connacht

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Ulster and Ireland U20 international hooker Adam McBurney has made a switch to Romanian outfit Dinamo Bucuresti from Connacht.

McBurney was named Youth Player of the Year at the 2014 Ulster Rugby Awards and made his senior debut in September 2017, coming off the bench in a league defeat to Zebre.

The 28-year-old went on to make 42 appearances across four years at Ravenhill, scoring 10 tries in the process, before joining Edinburgh and also enjoyed a temporary stint in England with Gloucester.

McBurney, who played in the All-Ireland League for hometown club Ballymena, returned to Ireland last year with Connacht but is now on the move once again, making the switch to Romania’s Liga de Rugby Kaufland with 17-time champions Dinamo Bucuresti.

Former Ulster star Adam McBurney has moved to Romania. (Photo by INPHO/Bryan Keane)

He’s in line to make his debut in Saturday’s Romanian Super Cup showdown having been named on the bench.

"We are delighted to announce the arrival of a new high-calibre player at Dinamo Rugby!” the club said on social media. “Adam McBurney, an experienced hooker, joins our team, bringing with him an impressive track record and determination.

“His career began in Northern Ireland, where his talent has not gone unnoticed.

"He was part of Ulster Academy and represented Ireland at U18, U19 and U20 level, taking part in the Six Nations and Junior World Cup.

"His performances propelled him to debut in the PRO14 and European Heineken Cup, where he made 42 appearances for Ulster Rugby.

“A dynamic and aggressive player on the pitch, Adam is strong in the pack and precise on the sidelines, racking up remarkable performances including four tries in a single British & Irish Cup match.

"After a stint at Edinburgh Rugby, he returned to Ireland, playing for Connacht in the 2024-2025 season. Now it's time for a new chapter with Dinamo.”

Connacht said: “Our best wishes to Adam McBurney who has joined Romanian side Dinamo Bucuresti with immediate effect.

“Adam joined us last summer and featured in our win away to Perpignan in December.

“Thanks for everything Adam and enjoy the experience!”

Romania is an emerging rugby nation with their men’s national team currently sitting 20th in the World Rankings, recently finishing second in Group B of the Rugby Europe Championship to progress into the play-offs.