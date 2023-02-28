News you can trust since 1737
France and Ireland to clash in box office start to 2024 Six Nations

France and Ireland are to meet in a box office start to the 2024 Guinness Six Nations that will see the world’s top two teams collide on February 2.

By PA Sport Staff
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The location for Les Bleus’ games has yet to be decided but will not be at the Stade de France because of the venue’s use in the Olympic Games that are taking place just a few months later.

The 2023 World Cup hosts complete their Six Nations with a home match against England, who once again see their strongest opponents saved for the final two rounds.

Steve Borthwick’s men will warm-up for their 8pm showdown with France on March 16 by facing Ireland at Twickenham a week earlier.

Ireland will start the 2024 Six Nations with a mouth-watering clash away to France.
“A constant of the Six Nations is the drama, unpredictable storylines and rivalries playing out over five unmissable rounds of fixtures. This is what drives the sheer excitement fans have for this great championship,” chief executive Ben Morel said.

