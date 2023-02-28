The location for Les Bleus’ games has yet to be decided but will not be at the Stade de France because of the venue’s use in the Olympic Games that are taking place just a few months later.

The 2023 World Cup hosts complete their Six Nations with a home match against England, who once again see their strongest opponents saved for the final two rounds.

Steve Borthwick’s men will warm-up for their 8pm showdown with France on March 16 by facing Ireland at Twickenham a week earlier.

Ireland will start the 2024 Six Nations with a mouth-watering clash away to France.