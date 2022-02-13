France confirmed their position as favourites to win this year’s Six Nations as they came out victorious over Ireland in Paris yesterday with a thrilling 30-24 win.

Despite being 15 points behind early on, quickfire tries from Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park helped Ireland fight back.

However, Cyril Baille responded for France, before Melvyn Jaminet’s sixth penalty helped the hosts see out an important win.

Ireland enjoyed a much-improved second half compared to the first and were able to reduce the deficit to three at one point, but were unable to prevent defeat for the first time in 10 matches.

The Irish had enjoyed a 12-month winning run previous to yesterday’s match, with their last loss also coming against France a year ago.

The match certainly didn’t disappoint and provided an excellent spectacle for those watching on and we have all the most exciting highlights in one place for you to watch and enjoy.

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Hansen; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan (c), Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Bealham, Henderson, O'Mahony, Murray, Carty, Henshaw.

France: Jaminet; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Villiere; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willemse, Cros, Jelonch, Alldritt.