An 18-year-old Robertson rocked up at Ards Rugby Club in 1993 and spent six months living with Davy Heron and his family in Greyabbey before going on to represent New Zealand as a player 22 times – making his international debut less than five years after turning out for the club’s second team.

He also played for Crusaders – where he is now coach and won four consecutive Super Rugby titles, which put him in a position to earn the most coveted job in world rugby – and spent time with Perpignan in France and rounded his playing career out in Japan.

"I met Scott when he was at school in New Zealand,” recalled Heron. “I was staying with one of the teachers from the school who had been over here on a teacher exchange and then I went over there.

Scott Robertson (fourth from left) - the new All Blacks head coach - with the Heron family during his time in Ards

"I went to the school that Scotty was at and at that time I was coaching at Ards. I went to see rugby practice and met him and was then invited to his parents home.

"His father wanted to know if there would be any place for him to play rugby in Ireland and I made a few enquiries and got him accommodation here and his father was very pleased. Scotty came and stayed with us in Greyabbey and joined Ards.”

Having missed out on the registration deadline to play for the club’s top team, a future All Black was unleashed on Northern Irish second string sides after he made his debut in a rather grand occasion – a youth final at Ravenhill.

"His very first game was an Under-18 cup final at Ravenhill that Ards had reached,” said Heron. “He thought that was funny that his first game was straight to Ravenhill for a cup final! He stayed with us, played games for Ards and after about six months or so went back to New Zealand."

Neil Workman, who is now club secretary at Ards, played with Robertson and knew immediately they had a star in their ranks.

"He played for our seconds and a number of friendlies for our firsts,” he added.

"He was only 18 and he was a cracker even then. One of the memorable matches I played with him was against Bangor. The big Fijian prop called Joeli Veitayaki who played for Ulster played against us.

"He was lean, quite lanky. When we saw him playing for New Zealand he had massively bulked up."

Robertson has gone on to be a roaring success at everything he has turned his hand to but still remembers what those at Ards did for a teenager finding his way in the game and working towards a professional dream.

"He was very popular in our family who all thought he was great,” said Heron. "We still keep in touch.

"A lot of guys got to know him. They would take him for a drink after the matches and he went with the boys when they were going down to Ireland internationals in Dublin.

"Socially he blended in and had no problem with that. Lots of boys still ask about him when I'm down at the club.”

One of those who would take Robertson out for a drink was Workman – who got a special mention in a video that the Kiwi recorded to mark Ards’ 90th anniversary in 2018.

"They'd just won the Super Rugby championship and his video message was basically saying how he had never won anything at Ards but here I've won something down here with one of your countrymen and brought in Ronan O'Gara,” he laughed. “He name-checked quite a few people.

"He kindly name-checked me for taking him out at night and getting him into Guinness - so nothing about my rugby career!”

Robertson departed in 1994 and his next trip to Ireland was as part of a star-studded All Blacks side that included the likes of Jonah Lomu and a debuting Richie McCaw who defeated Ireland 40-29 at Lansdowne Road in November 2001.

Almost 22 years on from that and 30 since he played for Ards, Heron admits he’s full of pride following along with the journey of a man who went from living in his spare bedroom to international stardom.

"I keep saying to myself there he is - a former Ards player coaching the All Blacks!” he beamed.

"It's a very proud moment. We're very proud of how Scotty has got on over the years and hopefully we can get him to come back over at some stage."