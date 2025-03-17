GALLERY: Schools' Cup joy for Wallace High School as they lift the famous trophy for the first time

Wallace High School celebrated a historic success as they won the Schools’ Cup for the first time.

The Lisburn-based school achieved the landmark feat after a 24-15 win over Royal School Armagh at a packed Kingspan Stadium.

After five near-misses in the competition, there would no further heartache this time around as Rio McDonagh (2), James Gould and Luke Dillon scored tries for Wallace.

Here’s some of the best action and celebratory shots from the day.

Jon Rodgers of Wallace High School lifts the 2025 Danske Bank Schools Cup Trophy during this afternoon’s final at Kingspan Stadium

Jon Rodgers of Wallace High School lifts the 2025 Danske Bank Schools Cup Trophy during this afternoon’s final at Kingspan Stadium Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Players of Wallace celebrate winning the Schools Cup at this afternoon’s final at Kingspan Stadium

Players of Wallace celebrate winning the Schools Cup at this afternoon’s final at Kingspan Stadium Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Jon Rodgers of Wallace High School lifts the 2025 Danske Bank Schools Cup Trophy during this afternoon’s final at Kingspan Stadium

3. PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 17-03-25 Danske Bank Schools Cup Final Royal School Armagh v Wallace High Jon Rodgers of Wallace High School lifts the 2025 Danske Bank Schools Cup Trophy during this afternoon’s final at Kingspan Stadium. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Jon Rodgers of Wallace High School lifts the 2025 Danske Bank Schools Cup Trophy during this afternoon’s final at Kingspan Stadium Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Coach Kyle McCall along with his coaching staff of Wallace High School lifts the 2025 Danske Bank Schools Cup Trophy during this afternoon’s final at Kingspan Stadium

4. PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 17-03-25 Danske Bank Schools Cup Final Royal School Armagh v Wallace High Coach Kyle McCall along with his coaching staff of Wallace High School lifts the 2025 Danske Bank Schools Cup Trophy during this afternoon’s final at Kingspan Stadium. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Coach Kyle McCall along with his coaching staff of Wallace High School lifts the 2025 Danske Bank Schools Cup Trophy during this afternoon’s final at Kingspan Stadium Photo: Andrew McCarroll

