The Lisburn-based school achieved the landmark feat after a 24-15 win over Royal School Armagh at a packed Kingspan Stadium.
After five near-misses in the competition, there would no further heartache this time around as Rio McDonagh (2), James Gould and Luke Dillon scored tries for Wallace.
Here’s some of the best action and celebratory shots from the day.
1. Schools' Cup Final
Jon Rodgers of Wallace High School lifts the 2025 Danske Bank Schools Cup Trophy during this afternoon’s final at Kingspan Stadium Photo: Andrew McCarroll
2. Schools' Cup Final
Players of Wallace celebrate winning the Schools Cup at this afternoon’s final at Kingspan Stadium Photo: Andrew McCarroll
Coach Kyle McCall along with his coaching staff of Wallace High School lifts the 2025 Danske Bank Schools Cup Trophy during this afternoon’s final at Kingspan Stadium Photo: Andrew McCarroll