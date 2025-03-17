GALLERY: Supporters out in force for Schools' Cup final between Royal School Armagh and Wallace High School

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:39 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 15:43 BST
The Kingspan Stadium was packed with supporters of both Royal School Armagh and Wallace High School ahead of this year’s Schools’ Cup final.

Lisburn-based Wallace are aiming for their first triumph in the famous competition, whilst Armagh haven’t got their hands on the trophy since 2004.

Incredibly, both teams were set to meet in the 2020 decider but the fixture was disappointedly cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of fans have descended onto Kingspan showing their colours and voicing their support for their respective teams.

Which school will have a St. Patrick’s Day to remember?

Pupils of Royal School Armagh during this afternoon’s final at Kingspan Stadium

1. Schools' Cup Final

Pupils of Royal School Armagh during this afternoon's final at Kingspan Stadium

Pupils of Royal School Armagh during this afternoon’s final at Kingspan Stadium

2. Schools' Cup Final

Pupils of Royal School Armagh during this afternoon's final at Kingspan Stadium

Pupils of Wallace High during this afternoon’s final at Kingspan Stadium

3. Schools' Cup Final

Pupils of Wallace High during this afternoon's final at Kingspan Stadium

Pupils at Royal School Armagh cheer on the players at this year's Schools' Cup final

4. Schools' Cup Final

Pupils at Royal School Armagh cheer on the players at this year's Schools' Cup final

