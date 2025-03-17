Lisburn-based Wallace are aiming for their first triumph in the famous competition, whilst Armagh haven’t got their hands on the trophy since 2004.

Incredibly, both teams were set to meet in the 2020 decider but the fixture was disappointedly cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of fans have descended onto Kingspan showing their colours and voicing their support for their respective teams.

Which school will have a St. Patrick’s Day to remember?

