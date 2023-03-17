News you can trust since 1737
GALLERY: The best 21 photos as RBAI beat Campbell College in the 2023 Schools' Cup final with last-gasp Jacob Boyd try

RBAI clinched their 33rd Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup title with a last-gasp Jacob Boyd try earning them a 22-17 victory over Campbell College at Kingspan Stadium.

By Johnny Morton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:22 GMT

It was a tense affair with Campbell believing they’d done enough to at least share the famous trophy on St Patrick’s Day only for RBAI captain Boyd to have the final say with the last play.

Check out the story of the match in our bumper photo gallery.

Captain Jacob Boyd of RBAI lifts the 2023 Danske Bank Schools Trophy

1. RBAI captain Jacob Boyd lifts the 2023 Schools' Cup

Captain Jacob Boyd of RBAI lifts the 2023 Danske Bank Schools Trophy

RBAI captain Jacob Boyd crosses for a try

2. Try time for RBAI

RBAI captain Jacob Boyd crosses for a try

The referee confirms Jacob Boyd's try for RBAI

3. Confirmation

The referee confirms Jacob Boyd's try for RBAI

Bryn Ward of RBAI is tackled by James McConnell of Campbell College

4. Crunching tackle

Bryn Ward of RBAI is tackled by James McConnell of Campbell College

SchoolsDanske Bank