GALLERY: The best 21 photos as RBAI beat Campbell College in the 2023 Schools' Cup final with last-gasp Jacob Boyd try
RBAI clinched their 33rd Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup title with a last-gasp Jacob Boyd try earning them a 22-17 victory over Campbell College at Kingspan Stadium.
By Johnny Morton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:22 GMT
It was a tense affair with Campbell believing they’d done enough to at least share the famous trophy on St Patrick’s Day only for RBAI captain Boyd to have the final say with the last play.
Check out the story of the match in our bumper photo gallery.
