Gareth Steenson. (Photo by City of Armagh Rugby Club)

European Cup-winning out half Gareth Steenson has joined his home club City of Armagh as backs coach for next season.

The Palace Grounds side made history in 2023 by being promoted to the top flight of the All-Ireland League for the first time and then survived last season across Division 1A.

A product of Royal School Armagh, Steenson went on to further his rugby education at Queen’s playing in the same back line as Tommy Bowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capped at U19 and U21 level by Ireland, Steenson decided his future lay across the Irish Sea and joined the Exeter Chiefs in 2008, spending 12 seasons at the Co Devon club.

During his time at Sandy Park, Steenson – along with former Ulster centre Ian Whitten - managed to help Exeter win the Premiership twice and the European Cup.

Steenson’s penalty with three minutes left of extra-time in the 2017 Premiership final against Wasps at Twickenham gave Exeter a 23-20 win and the title for the first time in the club’s history,

In 2020, Exeter won the European Cup for the first time, beating Racing 92 in Bristol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they completed the double by clinching the Premiership crown by, once again, defeating Wasps in the final.

After the 2020 domestic final, Steenson hung up his boots by opting to take up a coaching role at Sandy Park.

The former out half has decided to relocate his family back to Northern Ireland and now joins his childhood club.

He is delighted to be back at the Palace Grounds.

“I’m looking forward to being back involved with the club where it all started for me many years ago,” stated Steenson. “Having watched from afar the recent progression of the club, I look forward to adding my experiences to the group that can, hopefully, bring further success to the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to the decision by Steenson, City of Armagh RFC director of rugby Paul Johnston was full of praise.

"We are delighted to have Gareth join the senior coaching set-up here in Armagh,” said Johnston. “Gareth has enjoyed major success over the years, both as a player and more recently as a coach.