​Garry Ringrose is determined to break new ground at the Rugby World Cup as he prepares for potentially the biggest Test match in Ireland's history.

Three-time champions New Zealand stand in the way of rugby's top-ranked nation securing a maiden semi-final berth on the biggest stage.

In-form Ireland are favourites for tomorrow evening's hotly anticipated quarter-final in Paris and have arguably never been better placed to go all the way.

Centre Ringrose, who was part of the squad that suffered last-eight elimination at the hands of the All Blacks in Japan four years ago, found it difficult to deny Ireland are facing their all-time most important fixture.

Ireland's Garry Ringrose (left) and Johnny Sexton celebrate last Saturday's victory over Scotland at the Stade de France in Paris

"It's a big question,” said the 28-year-old, who was on the scoresheet against Scotland last weekend. “I don't want to say no because I'm well aware of what's at stake.

“I guess how we'd be looking at it is that it's an opportunity to do something that no other Irish team has done.

“Having said that, we can't control the result or the outcome, but what we can control is how well we prepare.

“Off the back of the win last week, when we knew who we were facing, it was pretty much all hands on deck preparing as best we can because against a side of New Zealand's quality that's what it takes.

“I'm not sure if that answers your question but that is certainly what is motivating us - it's an opportunity.”

Ringrose claimed Ireland's sixth and final try in last weekend's 36-14 Pool B demolition of Scotland which guaranteed progression to the knockout stages.

Since being eliminated in Tokyo in 2019, Ireland have won three of four subsequent meetings with the Kiwis, including last summer's landmark tour triumph.

Prop Andrew Porter believes rugby in Ireland has progressed massively since the days he grew up idolising the late great All Black Jonah Lomu.

“We can take a lot of confidence from our previous encounters with them,” said the Leinster loosehead.

“I am just backing our own ability and I have that belief from our previous performances against them.