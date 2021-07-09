Green light for Lions to face Sharks after Covid tests

The player who initially produced a positive on Wednesday has since tested negative twice, allowing all but one of the squad personnel who were isolating at the team hotel in Johannesburg to come into contention for selection once more.

England hooker Jamie George will lead a side containing 13 changes from the XV that thumped the same opponents 54-7 at Emirates Airline Park on Wednesday with centre Elliot Daly and wing Duhan van der Merwe the survivors.

The teams clash for a second time in four days after the Bulls, Saturday’s original opponents, were forced to pull out because of an outbreak of coronavirus.

British and Irish Lions' Jamie George (left) and Courtney Lawes during the captains run Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg, South Africa.