Ulster's Harry Sheridan tackles Bevan Rodd of Sale during the Champions Cup match at Kingspan Stadium last Saturday.

Many aspiring players have made that transition, but Sheridan’s journey is all the more remarkable as he made his Ulster debut against the European Champions La Rochelle in their own back yard.

His first start was at home to Sale, the side sitting second in the English Premiership, and his next outing on Friday (K/O 7.35pm) night is against the defending URC title holders the Stormers.

Overlooked for the Ulster academy after leaving Sullivan Upper and playing his club rugby outside Ulster for Trinity College Dublin where he studies, the 21-year-old has enjoyed a whirlwind few weeks.

“I have always been coming (to Kingspan Stadium) and it is a big thing for me and my family, and it is a bit different being on the pitch than watching it,” said Sheridan.

“There was an injury crisis when I first went down (to Trinity College) so I went into the second row for Trinity and impressed. Subsequently I built on that and played in those ‘A’ games and really enjoyed it.

“I was really appreciative of the time I had in the sub academy, I matured, had my year out down in Dublin and that really made me appreciate it a lot more whenever I came into the academy.

“I’m sitting there as a 19-year-old and you do realise there is a time crunch on it – spending two years in the academy I learnt a lot three years might have been too much.”

Sheridan and his family were surprised when he got the nod to be on the bench for the La Rochelle game.

“It was funny because my dad was away with work and I realised he wasn’t going to be back at a reasonable time, so I phoned him and then I told my family around dinner.

“My dad didn’t believe me at first – he was quite funny. He took a wee bit of convincing and then he came round to it, so I told the family first and a few friends down in Dublin.”

After his performance in the victory over Sale, head coach Dan McFarland said Sheridan could make the Ulster No.6 shirt his own.

“I’m obviously looking to do as much as I can to hold onto that but I know there is so much competition in the squad,” Sheridan said.

"At any stage it can be taken away from you if you don’t adapt your game and make the changes that you are being told every week, so I look to do as much as I can in that respect.

“It is certainly not mine, it is no one’s at the moment but I’m trying to do as much about it as I can to keep it in my hands.”

Ulster team to play DHL Stormers: (15-9) Mike Lowry, Rob Lyttle, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Ben Moxham, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; (1-8) Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart, Jeff Toomaga Allen, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter, Harry Sheridan, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.