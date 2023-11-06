"I'm delighted for him and I can only see Irish rugby going from strength to strength under his direction."

​Allen Clarke, who won the 1998/99 Heineken Cup with Ulster, is backing former teammate David Humphreys to thrive in his new role as IRFU Performance Director and believes he can help keep Ireland at the top of world rugby.

​Clarke started at hooker in the province’s final triumph over Colomiers at Lansdowne Road – an occasion which remains Ulster’s last European success – when Humphreys captained his side to a 21-6 victory.

Both men have forged their own successful post-playing careers with Clarke now serving as head coach and director of rugby at Major League Rugby side Seattle Seawolves having previously held positions at the IRFU, Ulster and Ospreys, while Humphreys was appointed director of rugby at his home club before taking on a similar position for six years at Gloucester.

The 52-year-old has since branched out into other sports and will join the IRFU from his most recent role as director of cricket operations at the England & Wales Cricket Board to fulfil what he says is a “lifelong ambition” to work in the top echelons of Irish rugby when the former Ireland international takes over from David Nucifora on a full-time basis next summer.

Former Ulster and Ireland fly-half David Humphreys is set to succeed David Nucifora as IRFU performance director. PIC: David Davies/PA Wire

"I'm delighted for David,” said Clarke. “I've known for some time that this was an ambition of his and I also feel it's a really smart appointment by the IRFU.

"David has been a tremendous ambassador for the game of rugby on and off the field.

"He knows what it takes to be successful as a player and he knows the intricacies of Irish rugby.

"Within that there is the politics of Irish rugby and he has the gravitas to navigate his way through that and onboard people.

"He won't be afraid to make decisions but he's also a really good team person.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of collaboration and discussion about how do we keep Ireland at the top of world rugby?

"He's coming into a period of Irish rugby that is tremendously successful and the challenge is to kick on.

"David is an excellent appointment in that regard.

"Not just because of what he has done in Irish rugby both internationally and with Ulster, but more so that he has gone to work in other countries and that he has gone to work in different sports in similar positions.

"Having that expansive experience is invaluable and you couple that David being desperate to be successful.

"He's come out and said that it's a lifelong ambition so you have the perfect formula.

"I'm delighted for him and I can only see Irish rugby going from strength to strength under his direction."

Humphreys retired from playing in 2008 as Ulster’s most-capped player having represented his province on 163 occasions and remains their highest-ever points scorer with 1,585, which is over 600 more than current star John Cooney in second place.

He also starred in their last tournament success in 2006 when they lifted the Celtic League and played 72 times for Ireland.

Clarke says Humphreys has always been a leader and will bring an extensive knowledge to his new role.

"Any time you speak to him he's extremely knowledgeable about the game,” he added. “Although we've aged quite a few years since we played together, on the field you can tell he's a tremendous tactician, strategist, he knew what was important and he had a good way of getting people to work in a team environment.

"The older you get in this game you realise that while it's important to know rugby and your business, it's more about systems and structures and employing the right people who are experts.

"Humph will know to do that.

"I've no doubt that he will come in and kick on from the great work that David Nucifora has done with Irish rugby and all the coaches associated with the game back at home."

Ireland are currently ranked second in the world despite being knocked out in the World Cup quarter-finals for an eighth time by New Zealand last month.

With the likes of Johnny Sexton and Keith Earls hanging up their boots following the tournament in France, it could feel like a new dawn for Irish rugby as they aim to defend the Six Nations crown in 2024 while preparations for the 2027 World Cup may also be in the back of their minds.

Humphreys will soon be spearheading that charge for success and Clarke believes emphasis needs to remain on their world-leading pathways.

"If you judge it from the early-2000s when I was involved, we had a focus on our U20s and when you look at that, and indeed France U20s, it's no accident that the two top teams have been hugely successful over the last number of years at U20 level,” he said. “There's a continuous flow of young players coming through and it's very exciting.

"It's a huge challenge as well because they are losing a lot of experience as well.

"It's been a great run that Irish rugby has been on.

"I saw Johnny Sexton's statement saying 'we may have lost, but we won' and I think there's going to be a huge swell of anticipation for what Ireland can do.