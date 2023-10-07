Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​It’s only been 12 years since the Palace Grounds outfit joined the ranks of senior rugby and they’ve already won three domestic cups and two league titles, but they will break new ground at Temple Hill.

“The club has come a very long way in a relatively short space of time and I don’t think that is lost on anybody,” said coach Chris Parker. “Looking through some of the boys in the squad for Saturday, there are two guys that have won Town’s Cups, Junior Cups and have been promoted from qualifying rugby.

"They are now going to be playing in the top-tier of Irish rugby – it is some journey and a very exciting one.”

Armagh coach Chris Parker. PIC: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Armagh are proud of developing their own players.

“That is probably part of us that we have had a lot of lads that have come through the youth system,” added Parker. “We have one school feeding into us and we have our youth system where maybe due to their location other clubs have more schools feeding into them.

"We are what we are and we have what we have.

“We ensure we try to get the best out of what we have and it is exciting for Cork Con that there are 19 Armagh lads out of the 21 that have come through the youth system or come through the school.

“It is fantastic and we’ll just go and see where we are and we’ll find our feet very quickly.”

Armagh were beaten in the Ulster Senior League final but have made it through to the last-four of the cup.

“The Ballymena game gave us a bit of a wake-up call and we had a good performance the week after against Malone,” said Parker. “The Hinch hit out is what we needed at that stage to give us an idea of where we are ahead of 1A rugby against a top-five side in the country.

“We’re very happy with what we have got through in the last few weeks.

"We have been building nicely and the numbers at training have been building, the quality is improving, and we are in a good place.”

Cork Con will be a baptism of fire in 1A.

“It’s fantastic and as every year you are looking forward to see the fixtures,” added Parker. “They have won the AIL six times and this is what boys have been striving to do for years – to get to this level.

“We are now here and we’ve spoken about whatever happens we are very much going to enjoy it.

"Getting to go to the likes of Temple Hill is fantastic.

"There are guys in the squad that have played qualifying rugby and gone to plenty of places around Ulster and now to be dining at the top table with the likes of Cork Con its fantastic.

"We are going to enjoy every moment.

“We are under no illusions what we are going to face through the season and especially at the start against a top side like Cork Con.

"They have had a very good pre-season and I think they are unbeaten so far.