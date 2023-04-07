Irish international winger Jacob Stockdale has also put pen to paper on a new deal with his home province.

Scrum-half Cooney, who arrived in Belfast in 2017 as a replacement for fan favourite Ruan Pienaar, has contributed 959 points for Ulster and is currently their leading scorer in the United Rugby Championship.

The 32-year-old has also earned 11 caps for Ireland and praised the club’s fans for the unwavering support they provide to the team.

John Cooney

“When we’re playing a match, there will be countless fans who are away and on their holidays, but their day will revolve around which Irish pub they can go to watch us play,” he told Ulster’s website. “That’s insane. How can I not give 100% all the time. That’s how important this club is to our people. That’s special!”

Stockdale has also committed his future to Ulster with the 27-year-old finding form again following a long-term injury which kept him out of action for the majority of last season.

Scoring 19 tries in 35 Irish appearances, the flying winger has lit up the international stage with memorable tries against the likes of New Zealand in 2018 and was included in Andy Farrell’s squad for the recent Six Nations.

“I’m excited for the seasons ahead, and to continue to be a part of a great team of players and support staff,” he said. “We have big ambitions as a squad, and I look forward to the next couple of years together.”

It’s another massive boost on what has been a busy week for contract news with Andy Warwick, Dave McCann, Ben Moxham, John Andrew, Callum Reid, Aaron Sexton, Jake Flannery, Angus Curtis and Luke Marshall also signing extensions.

“It’s great that John and Jacob see their futures as being with Ulster in the years ahead,” said head coach Dan McFarland.

“John is a top-class, experienced player who can be relied upon not only for his point-scoring ability, but also for his outstanding game management skills.