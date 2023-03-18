News you can trust since 1737
How the players rated as Ireland claimed the Grand Slam against England

How the players rated as Ireland claimed the Grand Slam against England:

By PA Sport Staff
Published 18th Mar 2023, 20:25 GMT- 2 min read

IRELAND

Hugo Keenan: Excellent until failing an HIA after Freddie Steward’s challenge. 7

Mack Hansen: Made a couple of impactful runs and shut down Henry Arundell. 7

Ireland's Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan celebrate with the trophy after the Guinness Six Nations win over England
Ireland's Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan celebrate with the trophy after the Guinness Six Nations win over England
Ireland's Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan celebrate with the trophy after the Guinness Six Nations win over England
Robbie Henshaw: Ran in the crucial try in the final quarter. Committed. 7

Bundee Aki: Muscular display in Ireland’s midfield, breaking the gain line. 8

James Lowe: Unable to make a significant impact but generally tidy. 7

Johnny Sexton: Became the Six Nations’ highest points scorer in his final game. 8

Jamison Gibson-Park: A threat in open play, ensuring England could not rest. 7

Andrew Porter: Full of fire for the biggest match of his life. 7

Dan Sheehan: Scored two fine tries and Ireland’s most impactful forward. 8

Tadhg Furlong: Not a vintage day for an Irish scrum that struggled. 7

Ryan Baird: A bundle of energy in the engine room. Made a key turnover. 8

James Ryan: Overshadowed by Baird but still outstanding. 7

Peter O’Mahony: The grafter in Ireland’s back row emptied the tanks. 7

Josh van der Flier: All action display from the world player of the year. 8

Caelan Doris: Such a force at number eight and took the fight to England. 7

Replacements: Jack Conan made a telling contribution. 7

ENGLAND

Freddie Steward: Controversial red card ended his match just before half-time. 5

Anthony Watson: Came into his own when filling in for Steward at full-back. 7

Henry Slade: A gutsy afternoon from a player known for his elegance. 7

Manu Tuilagi: Fully committed to the cause but not the force of old. 6

Henry Arundell: Touched the ball a few times but always in heavy traffic. 6

Owen Farrell: England needed his fight and the captain stepped up. 7

Jack van Poortvliet: Better than recent games but still unconvincing. 6

Ellis Genge: Demanded England show their ‘dog’ and he typified the spirit. 7

Jamie George: Vastly-improved display from the hooker who scored a try. 7

Kyle Sinckler: Best display of the Six Nations for the tighthead. 7

Maro Itoje: Another player who saved his best until last. Big shift. 7

David Ribbans: Filled the boots of Ollie Chessum with aplomb. 6

Lewis Ludlam: Refused to take a backwards step on a tough afternoon. 7

Jack Willis: Required a response after the France debacle and he delivered in spades. 8

Alex Dombrandt: Not the display he needed to silence doubts over his Test pedigree. 6

Replacements: Dan Cole came on for his 100th cap but why was Marcus Smith not used? 5

