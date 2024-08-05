Hugh McCaughey says he’s looking “to move the province forward” after extending his stay as Ulster Rugby’s CEO until the end of 2025.

McCaughey, who is the former Chief Executive of the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust, has been involved in Irish rugby in a number of roles over the last 40 years and was appointed interim CEO earlier this year following Jonny Petrie’s departure, but will now stay in the role on a permanent basis.

“I have relished the challenges and opportunities that have come from leading Ulster Rugby since I took up the role of CEO in April, and I look forward to continuing to move the province forward over the course of the next season,” he said. “Now is the time for the province to build, with an exciting young generation of players coming through into the professional squad, the continued strong growth of the Women and Girls’ game, and increasing participation in the domestic game across Ulster.

“Whilst there will continue to be financial and other challenges in the short-term, I am confident that we now have a clear, strong and positive way forward.

Hugh McCaughey. PIC: Ulster Rugby

"This has the support of the IRFU, enabling us to build on the work we started towards the end of last season. I, like supporters, players, coaches and everyone involved with Ulster Rugby, am looking forward to the season ahead with anticipation, excitement and confidence.”

Chair of Ulster Rugby’s Management Committee, Paul Terrington, added: “We were confident that Hugh was the right person for us to bring in to lead the province at a challenging time last season, given his extensive organisational leadership experience and understanding of the game, and this extension of his contract is testimony to the progress made to-date.

“With a focus on stabilising the club’s financial situation, in partnership with the IRFU, and establishing a strategic way forward, we are confident that Hugh will continue to lay the foundations in the months ahead that will stand-by the province for years to come. We look forward to what can be achieved, from the domestic game through to the professional, in the new season.”

McCaughey has contributed to rugby in Ireland both provincially and nationally, coaching the likes of future internationals Rory Best, Stephen Ferris, Chris Henry, Tommy Bowe and Andrew Trimble at youth level.

He also served as manager of Ulster Rugby and the Irish Sevens team at the 2009 Rugby World Cup and chaired the Ulster Rugby Academy between 2015 and 2019.