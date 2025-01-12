Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adam Craig felt it was two points dropped by Ballynahinch as they drew 24-24 with Terenure in battle for the playoffs in Division 1A.

The game had to be switched on Saturday morning from Hinch’s home pitch at Ballymacarn Park – after it was deemed unplayable – to the Newforge Sport Complex is Belfast.

Hinch picked up two match points but have slipped out of the top four.

“It wasn’t ideal to switch the game but I think the lads reacted very well and thanks to the club for moving it and thanks to Newforge for sorting it,” Craig said.

Ballynahinch’s Ronan Patterson and Terenure’s Alan Bennie pictured in action during Saturday's game at Newforge Lane in Belfast

“It was a bit different for them playing on the 4G. I thought we reacted quite well and certainly got our act together in the second half and that is what we were looking for.

“I think on the whole it was two points lost. Terenure played well, they are a top side and were in the final last year but I certainly felt that it was one that got away from us.

“We have been chasing the top four for the last two seasons and we know any point in this league is worth it come the crux of it. We’re happy to take two points from it but we certainly feel disappointed we didn’t get over the line.”

Hinch had to dig deep to secure the draw after playing the last 10 minutes down to 14 men after replacement hooker Kelvin Hamilton was sin-binned.

Craig added: “It was a massive defensive effort, that scrum with seven lads that went forward was great to see, Kyle McCall the scrum coach will certainly be happy about that one in the review on Tuesday.

“It was massive defensive effort throughout as Terenure are a expectational attacking team and I thought our defence helped us out really well.

“We have got to tidy up our penalty count. There were a few ones there that were just a wee bit too easy for me and we’ll look at that in the review and hopefully get better for Clontarf next week.”

Clontarf stayed second in the table despite their game at Armagh falling to the weather and Craig knows Hinch face a difficult task in Dublin on Saturday.

“They don’t get any easier and they have been going really well, they didn’t play on Saturday so it will be a while since they played,” he continued.

“We’ve had that game and a good hit out, so we’ll look to push on and get a win away from home.”

Clayton Milligan, Conor McKee and prop Tom McAllister got Hinch’s tries but a later Aran Egan penalty earned Terenure a share of the spoils.

Queen’s ravished by Ulster call-ups and injury left Old Welsey with a try scoring bonus-point after coming out on the wrong end of a 51-38 scoreline in Dublin.

Dungannon remain second in Division 2B after a narrow 17-15 win over Ulster rivals Malone at Gibson Park.

Sam Montgomery and Callum Johns got the Dungannon tries, while Ben McCaughey added seven points with the boot.