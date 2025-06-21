'I will always be an Ulsterman': John Cooney sends message to Ulster Rugby supporters reflecting on 'memories I will never forget' ahead of France move

John Cooney has declared he “will always be an Ulsterman” in a message to Ulster Rugby supporters ahead of his departure after eight years at Ravenhill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ireland international Cooney joined Ulster from Connacht in 2017 as a replacement for Ruan Pienaar and went on to make over 150 appearances for the Belfast-based club.

He was a standout performer during his time with the province, named in the United Rugby Championship (URC) Team of the Year on five occasions and sits behind only legendary figure David Humphreys on the list of total points amassed for Ulster – he also occupies a spot in the top-ten when it comes to tries scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was confirmed in March that 35-year-old Cooney would be joining French second-tier outfit Brive, where he will play alongside the likes of England international Courtney Lawes.

John Cooney is leaving Ulster after eight years to join French side Brive. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ahead of leaving the Kingspan Stadium for the final time, Cooney reflected on his journey with Ulster and says he will never forget the experience.

"It’s incredibly hard for me to put into words what the last eight years has meant to me,” said Cooney on Ulster’s YouTube channel. “Sitting here in the changing rooms for the last time, all sorts of emotions and memories come rushing back to me.

"My mind goes back to when the story all started, a trip from Dublin to Belfast and the beginning of my dream opportunity. I still remember my first week like it was yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I told myself that I would give 100% every day because that’s what the jersey deserved. I’ve grown so much in my time here, not just as an athlete but as a person too.

"I won’t lie, there have been some really hard times, like losing a URC semi-final in the last play or the quarter-final against Leinster in the Aviva.

"When I reflect on my time in Ulster, it will always be the good times that overshadow the bad times. There’s no better place than Ravenhill on a big European night or in a knockout game.

"Whether it was my 100th cap against Munster or the last game of the season against Leinster, these are all fond memories I will never forget.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2024/25 campaign in which they missed out on the URC play-offs and had to settle for a spot in the Challenge Cup – Europe’s second-tier competition.

Richie Murphy’s squad has been bolstered by the impending arrivals of Juarno Augustus from Northampton Saints and Australian prop Angus Bell, and Cooney will be cheering on from the stands when time allows.

"I just want to finish by saying thank you,” added Cooney. “Thank for you allowing me to be part of your club, thank you for accepting me as one of your own, and thank you for always supporting us through the highs and the lows.