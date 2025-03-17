Ulster's John Cooney is set to depart the club after 8 years service

Ulster Rugby have confirmed that scrum-half John Cooney will depart the province at the end of the current season.

Cooney joined Ulster from Connacht in the summer of 2017, and quickly became a fan favourite with his outstanding performances and game-winning goal-kicking contributions.

With over 1,000 points scored, Cooney has made an indelible impact at Ulster, where he has been named in the URC Team of the Year five times and nominated for the EPCR European Player of the Year in 2020.

However, he will ply his trade at French side CA Brive after eight years as an Ulsterman.

The 34-year-old has received numerous accolades at the annual Ulster Rugby Awards over his eight seasons, including the club’s Player of the Year twice and Supporters’ Club Player of the Year on three occasions.

During his time at Ulster, he was also capped 11 times by Ireland on the international stage.

On the news of his upcoming departure, Head Coach, Richie Murphy said: “Everybody at Ulster Rugby wishes John all the very best with his next adventure.

“John is a big personality in the team and we will miss having him in the building. He drives the highest standards of himself and those around him, and I know he will continue that for the remainder of the season.

"He has built up a special connection with the supporters here through his passion and commitment to the jersey, and he will always be warmly welcomed in his adopted province.”

Cooney said: “First and foremost, I would like to thank the Ulster fans for their incredible support over the years and for accepting me as one of their own.

“Secondly, I’d like to thank Ulster Rugby for taking a punt on me and giving me the opportunity to represent this amazing province.

“Playing for Ulster has always been an absolute privilege for me, and I have never taken for granted how much this club means to so many people.

“There is no better feeling in the world than coming out to the fans singing ‘Stand up for the Ulstermen’.