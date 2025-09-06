​Instonians travel to Eaton Park for a clash with Ballymena in the Senior Cup group B following the bonus point win over City of Armagh across opening weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Player/coach Paul Pritchard is on the bench as he returns from a long injury lay-off against his former club.

Pritchard was pleased with the five-try display against Armagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a decent first hit out for ourselves, it’s always a bit of an unknown going into the first game after having no pre-season friendlies,” said Instonians’ Pritchard. “We were happy with a lot of things, and we picked up a lot of things that we need to improve on but that is what those games are for, ultimately to go against a team this time last season that beat us pretty convincingly to beat them pretty well was nothing but positive.

Paul Pritchard on show with Instonians. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“The main thing for us was obviously the performance then we wanted to win, getting the bonus point maybe makes things a wee bit easier for us now with the cherry of the Senior Cup final.

“We've got two tough games now, Ballymena away I'm expecting a very tough game there then Clogher Valley at home the following week.

“We've just got to make sure we're getting a lot out of it in terms of performance, if the performance is there then, like Friday night, the result will take care of itself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena lost 35-14 at Clogher Valley in their first game but Pritchard knows going to Eaton Park is always a difficult assignment.

“I'm looking forward to it, last year we went there and we'd just won the league (AIL Division 2A) and maybe didn't give the best showing of ourselves, but I thought Ballymena were very good in that game and I'm expecting the same from them,” he said. “They're certainly not a team which isn't going to give their all in every game, I think they'll be fairly up for this one and that memory of beating us not too many months ago will be fresh in their minds and will probably give them a bit of confidence.

“I actually really enjoy getting back there at the end of last season and this is obviously my only opportunity now this season.

“I'm looking forward to catching up with a few people, the atmosphere rugby needs that and I think it's something that all players need to try and thrive on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the win against Armagh, Pritchard will be looking for an improved performance.

“Once you get out into the game and you get footage off it, it's really easy to pick up on, I think our set-piece went really well last week,” he said. “Defensively, we were brilliant but a couple of key things that we think will improve that, then in attack, just probably around structure.”

Former Ulster and Ireland winger Craig Gilroy – a summer signing from Bangor – makes his Instonians debut.

Armagh host Clogher.

Ballynahinch started the defence of the cup with a 62-0 victory over Queen’s and Adam Craig’s side welcome Dungannon to Ballymacarn Park in a repeat of last year’s final. Former Ulster winger Aaron Sexton starts for Hinch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banbridge enjoyed a bonus point victory away to Dungannon last weekend, travel to the Dub to face an understrength Queen’s.

In the Senior Shield, Ballyclare host Belfast Harlequins at The Cloughan.