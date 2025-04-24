Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Werner Kok will put friendships aside for the 80 minutes of battle this weekend as he tries to help Ulster topple old club the Sharks in a crucial URC game at Kingspan Stadium.

The South African winger spent four years in Durban helping the Sharks to win the European Challenge Cup last season and was voted the club’s Backline Player of the Year before departing for Belfast.

It will be Kok’s first game for Ulster since the Champions Cup victory over Exeter in January and he is naturally fired up.

“I'm actually very excited, it's almost going to feel like a training session back at the Sharks,” said Kok. “This time I can just go 100 per cent for every ruck, every tackle, they know what they can expect of me and I'm not going to hold back because they're my friends.

Ulster's Werner Kok in relaxed mood ahead of facing former club the Sharks on Saturday across the United Rugby Championship. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“Between those four lines, it's me, Ulster and the Sharks”

“I met up on Monday with one of my mates, James Venter, we were fishing together every week back in Durban, a good mate of mine...saw some of the other guys just at the hotel as well.

"But when it comes to Saturday then that all falls out of the door.”

“It would have been nice to get a bit of a run out last week to really be nice and ready for this weekend, but it's going to be an exciting game...I know exactly what to expect and I know what they're bringing, but just for me, it's just nice to be back on the pitch.”

While the Sharks are lauded for their forward power, Kok with his inside knowledge feels their backline can’t be underestimated.

“The nice thing is I've played with them for four years, so I know what they're going to do, everything from nine to 15 is quick,” he said. “They're big steppers and good carriers.

"But I know that the guys that we have here we can outwork them and we've got just as much speed.”

“I know they're going to be very physical, they are a physical side...scrum-wise, I think they are the best scrummaging team in the competition.

“They just have the whole Springbok front row - and you know how good the Springboks are – but, on that, we know that we're going to have to make them work...as soon as they get running a bit, then we can capitalise on their fitness and we can open up the game a bit.”

The former South African Sevens star has been an instant hit with Ulster fans – but frustrated to spend the last three months on the sidelines.

“In the Chiefs game I was 100 per cent fine, I strapped my wrist, I was supposed to get an operation after the Zebra game, the game after that, but in that game, I got a concussion,” he said. “Then I went for the wrist operation, came back in six weeks, I think I only missed two games after that.

“Then in training I tweaked the hamstring and that kept me out for another six, so it was a little bit frustrating.

“It wasn't nice, it was almost three months, so it wasn't a nice time...but it's nice to be back and, hopefully, I can finish strong this season.