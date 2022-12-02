Inst were confronted by their stiffest test of the season last week in Clonmel but were still able to travel back to Belfast with maximum points following a 28-14 win.

“I think as a group we have a very high standard and in a lot of games this season,” Pritchard said.

"We have got the bonus point and we know we haven’t been at our best, and there have been a few people disappointed.

Instonians have won their opening seven games with bonus point victories to top Division 2C.

“I think it was important for us to understand that it was a very tough test for us at the weekend, conditions were pretty poor around the country and I’m sure most games were the same: there was a very strong wind, and it was a wet day.

“To go away from home against a very good Clonmel team with a bonus point was absolutely outstanding from the guys,” he added.

“They really had to dig deep and the character was fantastic, and for us as coaches we were very proud of the group last week.

“We take every game as it comes. We have a big game at home this weekend and that is all we are sort of looking at.”

Midleton arrive at Shaw’s Bridge in sixth place with three wins, three defeats and a draw, and Pritchard expects another tough test on Saturday.

“That is the enjoyment of the All Ireland League: every game is a big game,” he said.

"Midleton are going to come up here and nobody is going to roll over for us.

“We have to make sure that we are 100 per cent and that is [about] mentality as well. We are looking forward to it and it is good to be home – it feels like that we are very rarely there this half of the year, so it is nice to be back at Shaw’s Bridge.”

Despite the prefect start to the campaign player/coach Pritchard feels Inst can still improve.

“There is always room for improvement. Every week we identify something new that we know we can improve on and we have worked very hard on our maul this week.”

With injury and sickness in the squad, the flanker is likely to juggle his resources.

“Our seconds are doing fantastic and it is great for those guys to get opportunities,” he said.

"And it isn’t something we’re worried about – we’re more excited.

“It helps to guard against complacency. We have a good record at this moment in time and there are a lot of people gunning for positions, and it keeps everyone on their toes because you need that good group mentality and I think we have that in abundance.”

Bangor host Tullamore while Omagh travel to Ballina.

Queen’s will want to get back to winning ways after slipping to third in Division 2A after last week’s defeat at Nenagh.

The students host Cashel at the Dub and Ballymena travel to Old Crescent.

After last week’s derby win over Belfast Harlequins, Dungannon are third in Division 2C and host Sligo.

