Inst scored seven tries in a 47-13 win over Midleton at Shaw’s Bridge to extend their lead at the top of the table to nine points.

Centre Bevan Prinsloo got the game’s opening try, profiting from an intercept from Johnny Milliken who added the conversion.

Midleton replied with an unconverted try before Inst hooker Neil Saulters scored his 13th try of the campaign, getting over from a driving maul with Milliken converting.

Alan Whitten was among the try-scorers for Instonians on Saturday.

The visitors got a penalty and an unconverted try before Inst were awarded a penalty try to give the Belfast side a 21-13 lead at the interval.

More powerful play from the forwards paved the way for centre Mark Keane to go under the posts and get the bonus point try.

Prop Alan Whitten and No.8 Rhys Davidson added further tries for Inst before Prinsloo rounded off the scoring with his second touchdown of the afternoon.

Bangor dropped to sixth in the table following a 23-15 home defeat by Tullamore while Omagh lost 24-17 on the road at Ballina.

Armagh made it four consecutive wins in Division 1B to keep the pressure on leaders Buccaneers.

Chris Parker’s side are second, four points behind the Connacht club, after a 39-27 win over Naas at the Palace Grounds.

Winger Dylan Nelson scored a hat-trick of tries for Armagh.

Loose forward Neil Fallon, centre Andrew Willis and replacement Romain Morrow got the home side’s other tries while Ulster scrum-half Michael McDonald was on target with four conversions.

Armagh travel to Belfast on Saturday for an Ulster derby with Malone. The Gibson Park club remain rooted to the bottom of the table after a 29-13 defeat at Old Belvedere.

Dave Cave got Malone’s only try with the rest of the points coming from Rory Campbell’s boot.

Banbridge are ninth, a point in front of Malone after a 25-13 defeat at Buccaneers.

Ballynahinch remain sixth in Division 1 after a bonus point victory at basement club Garryowen.

Ulster winger Ben Moxham got the first try, centre George Pringle went over twice and Hinch were awarded a penalty try.

Queen’s leap-frogged Cashel to move up to second in Division 2Aafter they beat the Tipperary side 38-31 at the Dub.

The students had their bonus point sealed by half-time with Stuart Martin, Harry Patterson, Alexander Clarke and Ben Heath scoring tries. Ritchie Master converted all four to give Queen’s a 28-5 lead at the break.

Cashel rallied after the break but another Clarke try and five points from McMaster got Queen’s over the line.

Ballymena lost ground on the top four after a 32-14 reversal at Old Crescent.

Rainey had a hard fought 19-18 victory at Division B’s bottom side Enniscorthy. Tries from Michael McCusker and a brace from Conor Smyth edged out the Old Boys.

