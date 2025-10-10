Bevan Prinsloo (left) receiving the AIL Division 2 Player of the Year Award, pictured with Instonians coach Paul Pritchard.

Bevan Prinsloo has helped Instonians to rise from the ranks of junior rugby to Division 1B of the All Ireland League and was part of the team that helped the Shaw’s Bridge club win the Senior Cup for the first time in 25 years.

The South African centre’s impressive performances for his club caught the eye of the Ulster A selectors and he has represented the province on a couple of occasions.

Prinsloo was voted the All Ireland League Division 2A Player of the Year last season.

He was instrumental as Instonians started life in the second tier of the All Ireland League with two bonus point win scoring one of the side’s five tries at UCC on Saturday.

Prinsloo explains how he came to Belfast through a chance encounter and how he switched positions.

“I started in the Currie Cup U19 for Western Province and then I went to the EP Kings in Port Elizabeth, played Supersport Challenge and then they got relegated," he recalled.

“I went to just play club rugby in George where my parents were from, and sort of met someone that knew of Instonians, then from there got a Zoom call, sent my CV over and then six months later I was here.

“A dad of one of my friends knew one of the coaching staff at Instonians and he asked me are you still looking to play rugby? I said, ‘I'm looking for opportunity abroad, anywhere’.”

Instonians were a junior club when Prinsloo arrived in Belfast and he outlined how he always wanted to play in the backs after starting his rugby as a No8.

He stated: “My first game was against Clogher Valley in the Junior Cup and I hadn't played for about three months.

“I wasn't as fit and it's a lot quicker here, the speed of the ball, in South Africa it's more physical, starting in junior league, you know, we had a pretty strong team, and we worked well together to get to this level, obviously, it's gotten more physical as the leagues get higher.

“So I was flanking eight in South Africa, and I always told the coaches in South Africa, I'd like to play centre, but obviously they knew I was coming through the school levels as a flank, so they wouldn't give me opportunity.

“Clem (Boyd, Instonians Director of Rugby) asked ‘what position do you play’? And I immediately said, ‘centre’.

"I always wanted to make the switch and play centre, so I came over here, and I just played centre and I've been enjoying it.

“The consecutive promotions haven’t come easy, but we've got a good bunch of guys and good coaching staff, and we've got a good support system that backs us, so it's been a good environment to be in.

“Obviously going from junior to 2C is a bit of a step up, coming into 1B is definitely a big step up. 1A and 1B is very close, our first 1B game, definitely more physical, and I think every game is going to be a dogfight.

“So, you can definitely see the difference and we're trying to step up to that and absorb it and just make the best of it.”

Prinsloo isn’t the only South African voice in the Instonians dressing room as former Ulster duo Louis Ludik and Schalke van der Merve are also at the Shaw’s Bridge club.

“Louis was the backline coach when I joined,” he continued. “I think Schalke was at Lurgan and then he also made the move to come to the Instonians.

“Funny enough, I work for Louis and Schalke at Hellbent, the sausage company, it's nice to meet fellow South Africans and play for the same team, it reminds you of home a little bit.

“It’s good to be coached by Louis. I used to watch him when he played for the Sharks and the Lions in South Africa, when I was very young.

“He played for Ulster and I always saw him on TV and for him to be the coach when I joined the junior league, I learnt a lot from him, he's just a good coach and a good guy to be around.”

Prinsloo has struck up a formidable partnership in the Inst midfield with former European Cup winning and Ireland centre Ian Whitten.

“He makes a massive difference in the team, he brings so much experience, he’s played over 200 games for Exeter Chiefs, he's won championships,” he stressed.

“He's a great communicator, a good leader and having him as my centre partner definitely helps a lot, I learn a lot from him.

“He's a bit older than me, so I kind of feed off that and I feel very comfortable with him at the club.”

The next target for Prinsloo is to add more to his representative appearances.

He quipped: “I played against Leinster...that was when it was our off-season at Instonians.

"That was a good experience and good to see the level of physicality and the change-up, and more recently against Cambridge, it's good to see what that level feels like, and kind of try and bring it to the club, learn from it and see where you measure yourself.