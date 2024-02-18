Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At times it was a tense tight affair but two late penalties from out-half Ritchie McMaster earned Inst a 14th consecutive win of the season and means Paul Pritchard’s side need nine points from the run-in to clinch back-to-back promotions.

“We’re happy to get the win, we had to really dig deep,” said Pritchard. “They are a good side and they came here knowing they had to win if they had a chance of getting automatic promotion and we weren’t expecting anything else.

“It was a very good game and we are delighted to come away with the win, and that is the main thing for us.

Paul Pritchard's Instonians are 12 points clear at the top of the AIL Division 2B

“They needed to win and we were a wee bit more comfortable, playing into that corner (second half). We know that wind is a wee bit strong, we were happy enough playing down there and then we made a mistake they went the length of the field and maybe it got a wee bit tense.

“At half-time we were confident and thought we’d pull away but fair play – they dug deep in their ‘22’ and got that breakaway and forced a few errors from us.”

McMaster kicked a last minute penalty to win the match when the sides met earlier in the season and the out-half again was the difference.

“Ritchie looks like he almost doesn’t break sweat out there, he has been around and he is that general; he is really good and being calm and keeping us calm,” Pritchard said.

“The forwards do a lot of work keeping him right and that is what you need in tense games.

“I think the kicks were easy enough and they are never in doubt with someone like Ritchie there, his conversion from the first try wasn’t easy.

“He has done a great job. He missed a few weeks there, he’s come back in and is doing really well. You just need that cool head in there when everyone is fired up.”

Pritchard is delighted to have such a healthy cushion at the summit going into the final two months of the season.

He added: “At the start of the year you always set pretty ambitious goals, we’ve heard all the chat about the bonus points but honestly we have never thought too much about it, we know if we just win it is in our hands.

“We want to win every game and if we win the next couple, we have got promotion sorted, destiny is in our own hands.”

Neil Saulter’s converted try gave Inst a 7-3 interval lead, Wanderers got their breakaway try before McMaster’s two late kicks.

Elsewhere in the division Rainey suffered a 21-0 defeat at Dolphin, Belfast Harlequins lost 27-20 to Corinthains while Dungannon won 31-29 at Skerries.

In the top flight, two tries from Clayton Milligan and one from Paul Kerr helped Ballynahinch to a 19-15 win over Trinity. Armagh picked up a losing bonus point in a 15-12 defeat by Clontarf.

Queen’s threw themselves a Division 1B lifeline by winning the battle of the basement clubs against Buccaneers with a bonus point. Harry Long with a brace, Tom Brigg and Rory Telfer got the student’s tries in a 35-16 win.

It was a bad day for Ulster’s 2A clubs. Malone are five points adrift at the bottom of the table after a 42-17 defeat in Navan, Banbridge dopped out of the playoff places following a 36-14 reversal at Old Crescent while Ballymena’s game at Nenagh was postponed.