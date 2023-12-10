Instonians stretched their record-breaking winning run in All-Ireland League rugby to 26 consecutive games with bonus point victories after a 69-21 triumph in Cork over basement club Dolphin.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After winning all 18 games and the Division 2C championship last season, Paul Pritchard’s team have a prefect 40 points from eight games since stepping up to the fourth-tier and now sit top of the 2B table by five points.

It took Inst just five minutes to breach the Dolphin defence with loose forward Gary Dillon going over from the back of a scrum and Ruairi O’Farrell successfully converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Whitten went over for the Shaw’s Bridge side second try, profiting from a pass by brother Ian – O’Farrell was again on target with his conversion attempt.

Paul Pritchard, who is now Instonians head coach, led his side to another bonus point All-Ireland League win against Dolphin on Saturday. (Photo by Instonians Rugby Club)

Full-back Bradley McNamara collected his own chip and chase to dot down and then from a five metre lineout Inst worked the ball wide for centre Bevan Prinsloo to go over for the bonus point score.

Winger Simon McMaster showed his pace to add a fifth try to give Inst a 31-0 half-time lead.

O’Farrell moved into scrum-half at the start of the second period and crossed for Inst’s sixth try while second tries for Dave Whitten and McNamara brought up Inst’s half century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dolphin got a try before Prinsloo went over for his second and the home side got two further tries before Whitten completed his hat-trick and Eagleson rounded off the rout.

Elsewhere, Dungannon moved up to fifth after a 20-5 win over Malahide at Stevenson Park while Rainey suffered defeat away at second-placed Corinthians.

The Old Boys are sixth while Belfast Harlequins slide to eighth after a 41-12 home defeat against Wanderers.

In Division 1A, both of Ulster’s clubs Ballynahinch and City of Armagh were defeated ahead of next weekend’s derby meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Munster struck first against Hinch at Ballymacarn Park with full-back Adian Shortall crossing, but Ulster winger Aaron Sexton responded for the hosts with Conor Rankin adding the extras.

Shane O’Leary and Rankin exchanged penalties to leave the sides tied at 10-10 going into the break.

Rankin’s 51st minute penalty put Hinch in the lead, but O’Leary restored parity with a penalty with four minutes remaining before winning it for Young Munster with a stoppage time penalty, meaning Adam Craig’s side slip out of the top four.

Armagh went down 29-17 at defending league champions Terenure with Niall Carville, Andrew Willis and Dylan Nelson crossing for Chris Parker’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Queen’s, missing 13 representative players, suffered a fifth consecutive defeat in Division 1B.

Ryan Street got the students only try in a 41-13 defeat at Old Belvedere, where full-back Ben McFarlane kicked a conversion and two penalties.

Malone enjoyed their second win of the season as they beat Ulster rivals Banbridge 31-17 at Rifle Park.

Tries from Shane Kelly and Nathan Burns with one Peter Caves conversion gave Malone a 12-10 half time lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Dodington, Mark Galvin and Nathan Brown all crossed in the second half for the Belfast side.

The bonus point win closed the gap at the bottom of the table to two points on Ballymena, who won 14-12 at Eaton Park against Barnhall.

In Division 2C, Clogher Valley suffered a first defeat of the season, going down 20-17 at Enniscorthy.