Paul Pritchard’s side have dominated Division 2C, winning all 14 games with bonus points.

Inst have a 19-point cushion at the top of the table with four games remaining and just need to avoid defeat against the Mayo side to confirm the inevitable.

“The message to the boys is we can’t get ahead of ourselves, we have a job to do and luckily if we do that we’ll have something at the end of it and we just have to go out and do our jobs,” said Pritchard.

“We have worked very hard and I think it is deserved. We are happy that the work we are putting in is paying off, we couldn’t be happier with the attitude in the group from everyone.

“We had that situation last year where it ultimately came down to us that if we won our games we were fine and it is your hands.

“You don’t want to rely on other people because you can’t, it is in our hands but as we say every week we just take every week as it comes,” he added.

“We respect every team that we come to play against; the message last week was, ‘Sunday’s Well aren't going to come up and roll over’ and they certainly didn’t.

“We are trying to enjoy ourselves and what better way to enjoy yourself than scoring tries and playing good rugby. At the end of the day that is why the guys are there, it is social – the guys are all friends and we want to enjoy it, and you won’t enjoy it if you don’t play well no matter what the result is.

“We are just trying to enjoy ourselves as much as we can.”

Bangor are at Bruff, while Omagh travel to Sunday’s Well.

Queen’s have Joe Hopes and Rory Telfer available for their top of the table clash with Blackrock in Dublin. Ballymena visit Nenagh.