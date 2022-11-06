Paul Pritchard’s side racked up half a century of points in a 50-5 win over Sunday’s Well at Independent Park in Cork.

The prolific Neil Saulters got Inst’s first try after five minutes, going over from a trademark driving maul when the visitors kicked a penalty to touch.

The hosts made it difficult for Inst before South African centre Bevan Prinsloo crossed and Jonny Milliken’s conversion gave the Shaw’s Bridge club a 12-0 lead at the interval.

Former Ulster prop Schalk van der Merwe was among the scorers for Instonians.

Saulters made it 10 tries in five games as he scored from another driving maul after the break.

Sunday’s Well got an unconverted try before Inst wrapped up the bonus point after Mark Keane crossed following 12 phases.

Rhys O’Donnell released Prinsloo for the centre to go under the posts for his second try of the afternoon, which Milliken converted.

Former Ulster prop Schalke van der Merwe crossed after a sustained period of pressure, flanker Mark Mairs and O’Donnell added further tries.

Bangor dropped to fourth in the table after a 33-12 defeat at Clonmel.

Omagh remain fifth after a 27-12 defeat at Thomas Mellon Park against Tullamore.

Ballynahinch leap-frogged Young Munster to move up to fifth place in Division 1A by beating the Limerick side 25-20 at Ballymacarn Park.

Armagh made it three home wins out of three in Division 1B with a bonus point 31-19 bonus point victory over Highfield at the Palace Grounds.

Flanker Neil Simpson, hooker James McCormack and full back Kyle Fallon got Armagh’s first half tries.

Fallon converted all three to give Chris Parker’s side a 21-5 lead at the break.

Centre Ross Taylor crossed for the bonus point try. Fallon converted and added a penalty.

Banbridge are still propping up the table as they suffered a 66-7 defeat against St Mary’s in Dublin.

The Rifle Park club are a point behind Malone and five behind eighth-placed Highfield.

Malone failed to profit from Bann’s defeat and stay in the relegation play-off zone as they came up empty-handed against Buccaneers, losing 35-18 at Gibson Park.

Despite a 24-24 draw away at Navan, Queen’s remain top of Division 2A.

The students are level with Blackrock on 19 points but have a superior points difference.

Queen’s picked up their fourth try bonus point in five games in Navan.

Backrow Gary Dillion and winger Simon McMaster went over for unconverted first half tries to give Queen’s a 10-5 advantage.

Graham Curtis grabbed a brace of tries after the interval.

Rainey moved into the Division 2B play-off spots with a third consecutive win.

Moli Faiva, Conor Smyth, Michael McCusker and Mickey O’Neil got the Old Boys’ tries in a 26-15 bonus point win over Galwegians at Hatrick Park.

Dungannon dropped to third after a 31-27 defeat at Malahide.