​Instonians stretched their record-breaking run in All Ireland League rugby to 19 games with 19 bonus point wins after taking the maximum five points at Skerries last weekend.

The Shaw’s Bridge club went thought the Division 2C campaign last season with an unprecedented 18 bonus point wins and, despite only playing two of their four scheduled Ulster League games, they showed their capabilities in stepping up to the higher division,

Coach Paul Pritchard was satisfied to leave Dublin with all five points.

“There was probably a little bit of rustiness and it was quite hot on Saturday, we hadn’t played a game in a couple of weeks and we only had two and we didn’t have an external pre-season games either,” explained Pritchard. “So, we probably were rusty, but everybody is rusty at that stage of the season no matter what the pre-season game you have had.

Paul Pritchard on show for Instonians. (Photo by Instonians Rugby Club)

“We started very well then probably a bit of that rustiness showed, we maybe should have put away a lot more opportunities but we came away with a bonus point win, so we are very happy and as we said to the lads it is a good place to start the season.

“We know we have gone up a league and it is going to be a big challenge this season. We know we have to prepare the best we can and do the best we can every Saturday...our aim is obviously to win every game we play.

“Our first thought is to get the win and if the bonus point comes, we are very happy about it.

“I think every week is a new week, last season that was our sort of mentality, when it came down to the last two or three games that was on our minds maybe a little bit more.

“Promotion had been secured and we knew we had a chance to do something that hadn’t been done before and as much as coaches like to say they were focused on this or that it certainly crept in.”

Corinthians will provide a big test for Inst at Shaw’s Bridge.

“Corinthians finished in second in 2B and had the playoffs, they look a good side and we know we are going to have a real challenge on Saturday but that is brilliant and that is what we want,” said Pritchard. “We want to play the best teams and to get them at home early on is quite nice, it will be a real test and maybe show us where we are at, Galway Corinthians are a big team and we are looking forward to it.

“Corinthians have quite a big pack, they fancy their scrum and maul and they have a pretty dangerous back line, it’s a test but we fancy our scrum and maul and we also fancy our back line so it will be a nice wee battle.

“They got second in the league last year and they will expect to be up there again, so it is a nice way to start the 2B campaign at Shaw’s Bridge.

“We know we are ambitious, we know we have a very good squad and we want to challenge for promotion this season and that is just taking each week as it comes.”

David Whitten captains Inst but brothers Ian and Robert are unavailable.

City of Armagh welcome one of the kingpins of All Ireland League rugby, Lansdowne, as they host their first ever Division 1A game at the Palace Grounds.

Lansdowne have won the title on three occasions but after coming away from Cork Con with a losing bonus point last week Armagh coach Chris Parker feels his side adapted well to stepping up a division.

“To come away with the losing bonus point we were happy, we had opportunities and watching back and in fairness to Cork Con they defended really well and had we got over the line it might have swung the momentum a wee bit,” he said. “To stay in it to the end and get a try with the last play to get the losing bonus point there is certainly a lot of pride coming out of that performance that we stuck in and delivered.

“I think the way the boys were sitting and chatting in the dressing room after it is clear it was a step up in speed and a step up in physicality and we found that out pretty quickly, but they have recovered well and we are good to go this Saturday and have another rattle at it.”

Lansdowne will provide another huge challenge.

“I suppose this is where we are at, we’re at the top table and it is great to have these opportunities to be playing these top sides,” he said. “They have British Lions, they have history attached to them and, from our boys’ perspective, those are the clubs they want to be aspiring to be playing against.

“It’s fantastic we have had them twice in the Bateman before so there is a wee bit of familiarity with them and how they like to play.

“They are all action rugby, of moving the ball and a lighting quick attack, it has all the ingredients for a cracking game.”

Cameron Doak, Paul Mullan and Josh McKinley are back to bolster the pack.

Ballynahinch host Cork Con.

In Division 1B, Queen’s have scrum half James Wright available for the trip to Naas after he received no ban for his red card in last week’s defeat by Old Wesley.

Robbie Johston comes into the centre while Scott Wilson starts in the front row.

Elsewhere in 2B Belfast, Harlequins travel to Dolphin, Dungannon visit Sligo while Rainey head to Wanderers.

In Division 2A, Banbridge are at UL Boh’s, Malone go to Cashel and Ballymena make the journey to Greystones.

In Division 2C, Bangor host Clonmel, Clogher Valley welcome Tullamore while Omagh entertain Ballina.