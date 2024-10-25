Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It may be only round five of the All Ireland League but Instonians’ promotion credentials in Division 2A will be fully tested as they travel to Galway to face Corinthians.

Both clubs have a maximum 20 points from their opening four games with the Connacht side top on points difference.

Inst coach Paul Pritchard knows his side are in for a stern examination at Corinthian Park.

“We had them twice last year, we won at home and narrowly lost away so we certainly have a point to prove,” Pritchard said.

“They are a strong team, they have a few development players in there from Connacht; their ‘10’ and ‘7’ were with Irish 20s, so we know they have got some really good individual quality.

“It is about just going down there and trying to stick to our jobs and getting it done.

“It’s a tough place to go, we’re down the night before which I really enjoy as a coach because for those sort of 24 hours you’re professional up to four or five o’clock,” he added.

“It is nice to have that so you can get more points over in the morning and chat on the way down.

“I’d say we are underdogs and last year we showed in games against Hinch, Armagh and Queen’s the lads like that challenge of being underdogs.

“They play nice rugby and have a few future professionals playing there, it is a nice challenge for us.”

After consecutive AIL promotions, Pritchard is happy with how his players have coped with the step up.

“No disrespect to 2B and 2C, I feel this league is incredibly competitive and it is certainly what I remember from playing AIL, that there are not many runaway games.

“Every team is very competitive and there are three teams at the top on 20 points. It is going to be a very competitive league, and we’ve got to dig them out and be there until the end of every game.

“It is about getting performances for 80-85 minutes and being ready to go. Last week we scored from a turnover on our own five with only a few minutes left and the game is done.

"A couple of penalties brings them back into our five again, we get another stop and that is the character of the team – having that sense of the game is won but we’re not letting them in for another score. That’s not easy to do with two minutes left and you’re defending your own line but the mentality of the boys is outstanding.”

Meanwhile, Ballymena host Banbridge while in Division 2B there is a big Ulster derby at Stevenson Park as Dungannon host Clogher Valley, while the bottom four all face each other as Malone welcome Galwegians to Gibson Park and Rainey travel to Malahide.