After gaining promotion to the senior ranks last season the Shaw’s Bridge club are the top scorers in all five divisions of the AIL and have a nine-point cushion at the top of the table.

However, head coach Paul Pritchard knows the side can’t rest on it’s laurels as they begin the second half of the campaign at home to Omagh.

“We still always think we have plenty of things to improve on, we took the time (off) to try and work on the things we know we can be better at and hopefully that will show in the second half of the season,” he said.

File picture of Instonians player/coach Paul Pritchard.

“Nothing has been won and we can’t get complacent, we have to be 100 per cent every week and be on the ball. There are very good teams in this league and if you are not at your best, they will capitalise on that.

“We have played everybody once now so maybe for some of the clubs, with us coming up last year, they weren’t to sure what to expect from us but they’ll know now and they will know our strengths, and they will try to identify the weaknesses there,” added the Inst player/coach.

“Everyone that comes to play us will be after us and want to get points against us.

“We are in a good place, and it is exciting for us.”

Inst beat Omagh 42-15 before the break in Tyrone but Pritchard is expecting a tough encounter.

“Omagh are good side and they are going to come with everything. They have had a long time to think about that game and to work on things and we in for a hell of a game, but we are ready for it mentally and that is all we can really do.”

Rhys O’Donnell starts at scrum-half after playing for Ulster A last week.

Bangor host Skerries.

