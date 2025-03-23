Instonians clinched the Division 2A title and a fourth consecutive promotion with a 38-22 bonus point victory over Greystones at Shaws Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Pritchard’s side will play in the second tier of the All Ireland League next season and wrapped promotion up with two games remaining but had to fight back from 22-0 down against Greystones.

Director of Rugby Clem Boyd paid tribute to everyone that has helped on the club’s journey from the junior ranks to Division 1B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have added to the squad year on year, people wanted to come and join us when we got into the All Ireland,” he said.

Instonians' Bevan Prinsloo and Greystones' Dave Baker in action during Saturday’s game at Shaws Bridge in Belfast. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

"People were coming back who had been with us previously. We have relatively young coaches developing every year, working together and doing a great job.

“We have had a bit of luck now and again, but we are one of the hardest working clubs out there and when you work hard sometimes you get the results from that, and you cannot stand still.

“We are a very proud club. We have a lot of history and I think it is just good that the club is thriving in terms of membership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting results on the pitch is pleasing but I’ve always said it is just not about the first XV, there are a number of projects in the pipeline. We have to look at the succession and sustainability of the club.”

Boyd was delighted with the character and attitude of the team in the Greystones victory.

He added: “It was very pleasing to score 38 unanswered points. Our discipline and tackling were poor in the first half but credit to Greystones, they came out hard and deserved their 22 points but thankfully David Whitten and the senior players got a hold of the game.

“The replacements came on and made an impact as well.”

Tries from Craig Kenny, Ben Stephens and Conor Pearse plus two conversions and a penalty from David Baker accounted for the visitor’s points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hooker Neil Saulters’ try converted by Josh Eagleson reduced Greystones’ lead to 22-7 at the break.

David Whitten got Instonians’ first try of the second half, Eagleson converted.

The gap was cut to a single point when the home side were awarded a penalty try.

Instonians took the lead when replacement hooker Oli Clarke scored from a maul and centre Bevan Prinsloo grabbed a fifth try. Eagleson converted both and the out-half added a late penalty to start the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena remained in the relegation play-off spot after a 31-10 defeat at Barnhall, while Banbridge beat Old Crescent 9-6.

Ballynahinch and City of Armagh both suffered defeats.

Hinch are five points out the play-offs with two games remaining after a 32-21 defeat at St Mary’s.

Armagh stayed eighth, two points ahead of UCD, after a 26-17 home defeat against basement club Garryowen at the Palace Grounds.

In Division 1B Queen’s picked up a valuable two points in a 29-28 defeat at UCC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon are seven points behind leaders Wanderers in Division 2B going into the penultimate weekend.

Tries from Stephen Todd, Sam Montgomery and Ryan Abernethy plus nine points off the tee from Ben McCaughey gave Gannon a 24-23 win at Skerries.

Clogher Valley stayed third with a 21-10 win over Galwegians, Rainey’s play-off hopes were dented by a 15-0 home reversal against UL Boh’s, and Malone lost at Wanderers.

Ballyclare moved four points within the top of the Division 2C table after beating leaders Midleton at the Cloughan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Gamble, Josh Cowan and Joshua Young got Ballyclare’s tries. All three were converted by Matthew McDowell and the centre also kicked a penalty.