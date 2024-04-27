Ireland celebrate victory at Kingspan Stadium over Scotland to close out the Guinness Women's Six Nations with a win that secures third place and, as a result, qualification for the World Cup in 2025. (Photo by Niall Carson/PA Wire).

Scotland hit the front with the only try of the first half when Elis Martin crossed the whitewash to give them a 5-0 lead at the interval.

It took Ireland just one minute of the second half to draw level when Katie Corrigan dotted down in the corner, but Scotland restored their advantage in the 50th minute as Lisa Thomson broke the line and Helen Nelson added the extras to give them a seven-point lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 20 minutes to go, Ireland were on level terms once again following a rolling maul, Cliodhna Moloney barged over the line and Dannah O’Brien successfully kicked the conversion to make it 12-12.

Both teams went in search of a winning score and Ireland got the opportunity when Aoife Wafer helped earn a penalty, with O’Brien making no mistake in slotting over the three points to put her side in front for the first time.

Scotland had a chance to nick it at the end after a scrum penalty then gave Scotland territory with less than five minutes to go, but Ireland stood firm despite Beibhinn Parsons being sent to the sin bin late on.

The Ireland panel included Brittany Hogan from Co Down in the starting side alongside Ballymena-born Neve Jones of Gloucester-Hartpury. The replacements listed Hogan’s Ulster team-mates, Sadhbh McGrath and Fiona Tuite.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It means so much," said Hogan on BBC Sport NI. "We came out for a performance today.

"We didn't know what was going to happen in the other game (Italy defeat by Wales).

"I'm just so proud. I've literally just heard on the way over that we've qualified (for the World Cup).