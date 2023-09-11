Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andy Farrell's side launched their Pool B campaign in commanding fashion on Saturday afternoon by dispatching Romania 82-8 in a 12-try rout.

Centre Henshaw was a late withdrawal from the bench due to a hamstring issue, resulting in a recall to the match day 23 for the initially overlooked Mack Hansen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prop Dave Kilcoyne (hamstring), hooker Dan Sheehan, and back-rower Jack Conan (both foot) were also sidelined at Stade de Bordeaux.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ireland's Robbie Henshaw. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Ireland appear to have come through their tournament curtain-raiser, which was played in sweltering heat, without any further fitness issues and are optimistic about their ranks being bolstered ahead of their next fixture.

Defence coach Simon Easterby said: "I'd say we haven't ruled anyone out for next week.

"We'll certainly assess more people today and tomorrow.

"It's usually the case that things are maybe flagged 24, 48 hours sometimes after a game as opposed to straight after the night of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So as far as we are aware everyone came through pretty unscathed, so it was great in that respect in terms of getting players game time in the heat, the conditions.

"We're hopeful that Robbie and others who haven't taken part for whatever reason are available to us next week.

"And that's credit to the guys conditioning the boys and also the medics, the way that they've worked over the last few weeks in particular.

"At the moment we're in pretty good shape."

Farrell's men were forced to come from behind against Romania following the shock of conceding an early score to scrum-half Gabriel Rupanu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following temperatures of 36 degrees Celsius on a baking-hot Bordeaux afternoon, Ireland's other three group-stage fixtures will kick-off at 9pm local time.