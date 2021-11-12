Ireland get all-clear to face New Zealand after second round of Covid testing

Andy Farrell’s entire squad and management team underwent additional PCR testing on Friday following the news that one player had returned a positive result.

The individual and an identified close contact were immediately isolated before further examinations were carried out.

He subsequently returned two negative tests and has been given permission by public health officials to face the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell. Pic by PA.

Ireland will therefore stick with the 23-man squad announced by head coach Farrell on Thursday.

“The individual who produced a positive test has subsequently had two PCR tests at two separate labs, returning negative results on both,” read a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union. “The player and the identified close contact have been cleared by public health and the tournament organisers to take their places in the matchday squad.”

