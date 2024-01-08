Ireland suffer double injury blow as Mack Hansen and Jimmy O'Brien ruled out of Six Nations
Wing Hansen was due to undergo surgery on Monday after suffering a dislocated shoulder during Connacht’s United Rugby Championship clash against Munster.
“Mack Hansen (shoulder) will undergo surgery today for a dislocated shoulder and is expected to be unavailable for three-four months,” Connacht said.
Leinster’s injury update also stated “Jimmy O’Brien has picked up a neck injury and will be unavailable for a number of months”.
Defending Six Nations champions Ireland kick off their campaign against France in Marseille on February 2, with their final game being a Dublin appointment with Scotland six weeks later.
Hansen, 25, has rapidly developed into a key player for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, scoring nine tries in 21 Tests since making his debut in February 2022.
O’Brien has eight caps for Ireland and was also part of the summer World Cup squad in France.
Hansen will also miss Connacht’s final two Investec Champions Cup pool games against Lyon and Bristol.
The Leinster update appeared on the official club website in advance of Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup Pool 4 match against Stade Francais.
Munster’s Dave Kilcoyne has already been listed as unavailable for the Six Nations due to a shoulder injury.
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is expected to name an extended squad next week for a Portugal-based training camp.