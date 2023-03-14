The decision follows similar moves in other sports, with Manchester City’s women’s team changing to burgundy shorts, while female players will be able to wear coloured undershorts at Wimbledon this summer.

Ireland centre Enya Breen said on irishrugby.ie: “The top way to ensure we perform to our best on the field is by removing any unnecessary distractions. Wearing navy shorts instead of white is such a small thing but for us it’s a big step from Canterbury and the IRFU.

“Our hope is that it will help women at all levels of rugby feel more comfortable on the field so they can get on with performing at their best in the game that they love.”

Dorothy Wall, Enya Breen and Aoife Dalton pictured after Ireland becomes first team in Six Nations to change from white shorts, easing period concerns.